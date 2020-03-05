A man from Kansas died Wednesday as a result of injuries sustained in a Monday night wreck along I-75 in Cobb County.
Just before midnight on Monday, Jordan Witherspoon, 30, stopped his Jeep Cherokee in a lane along I-75 northbound and turned on the hazard lights.
Witherspoon's Jeep was rear-ended twice: first by 20-year-old Simone Jackson of Milton and again by 25-year-old Benjamin Chestnut of Kennesaw.
Jackson was not injured. Chestnut and Witherspoon were transported to Kennestone Hospital, where Witherspoon died Wednesday. Chestnut did not have life-threatening injuries, according to a news release issued after the wreck.
The wreck remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 770-499-3987.
