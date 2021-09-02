A nonprofit that supports police K-9 dogs across the state has purchased and donated a new K-9 dog for the Austell Police Department after Austell K-9 Jerry Lee was shot and forced into retirement earlier this year.
The Georgia Police K-9 Foundation said it had provided about $28,000 in fundraising to help with the cost of Jerry Lee’s medical bills and the cost of the new dog, training costs, a bullet-resistant vest and heat alarm.
Jerry Lee was shot by a suspect in April and underwent surgery to have one his legs amputated. The dog then was retired and taken in by its handler.
Jerry Lee was being used to pursue Dequan Cortez Glenn, 24, who was fleeing police on foot near Interstate 20 in Douglasville. Police said Glenn shot the dog during the chase, the MDJ previously reported. Glenn later was killed as police searched for him. Preliminary autopsy findings are that Glenn shot himself, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Jerry Lee’s injury and recovery went viral on social media. A Facebook group was set up, where thousands of members prayed for the dog. Donations raised by the foundation poured in to assist with the cost of veterinary care and surgery.
The new dog, Bane, is originally from the Netherlands. He has arrived in Austell and will begin training soon, the foundation said.
After Jerry Lee’s retirement, the Austell Police Department did not have the funds to replace Jerry Lee.
“Typically, we, as an organization, do not purchase K-9s for departments. However, with the enormous amount of support from not only Georgia, but also from across the country for K-9 Jerry Lee, we knew, without a doubt, this was the right thing to do,” said Kyle Briley, the founder and president of the foundation. “I am honored to lead a foundation that has both committed board members and supporters, who want to make sure communities across the state of Georgia are safer. I want to thank the Austell Police Department for their professionalism during this entire process. I know K-9 Bane and Officer Edward Reeves will be a great asset to their community and this state.”
In addition to being bullet resistant, the vest the foundation purchased, known as the LOF K-9 Streetfighter Vest, is designed to keep K-9 dogs comfortable and cool in the field while protecting vital organs.
The heat alarm purchased by the foundation, an Ace K-9 Heat Alarm, is installed in the K-9 squad car to monitor the vehicle temperature. If the dog must be left alone in a car, the alarm monitors the car's temperature. If the heat reaches dangerous levels, the alarm sounds and rolls down the windows. The heat monitor is “crucial” to monitor a dog’s conditions in the Georgia heat and avoid heat exhaustion or heat stroke, the foundation said.
The foundation, which seeks to raise awareness of K-9s and support them, said it has provided more than 110 vests and 44 heat alarms to Georgia K-9s. It also donates naloxone kits, a drug overdose antidote, in case dogs are exposed to opioids during drug searches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.