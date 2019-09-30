MARIETTA — The possibility of a new trial for convicted Cobb murderer Justin Ross Harris is slowly progressing in Cobb County Superior Court.
Harris was sentenced to life in prison without parole in December 2016 in relation to the June 2014 death of his 22-month-old son Cooper Harris, who he left trapped inside his hot car for hours while at work.
At the beginning of 2017, Harris’ lawyers filed a motion in Cobb Superior Court for a new trial, claiming the court made several errors that effectively denied Harris a fair trial.
This reportedly included allowing Harris to stand trial for both the death of his son and charges that he sent explicit photos to a minor, and preventing the defense from challenging the credibility of Cobb police detectives.
The motion for a new trial was set down for a status conference before Cobb Superior Court Judge Mary Staley Clark on Monday morning, when she delayed the case another six months, scheduling the status conference to come before her on March 23 next year.
But Staley Clark, who presided over the entire Harris murder trial, gave his lawyers an opportunity to speed up their appeal if they find themselves ready to proceed before March 23, 2020.
“If in that time period you realize you’re ready, rather than coming to the status calendar and telling me you’re ready next month, come and see me in chambers and I’ll give ya’ll a special setting that will comport with the amount of time you need,” she told Harris’ lawyer Mitch Durham in court.
Harris, who is reportedly serving his life sentence in the high-security Macon State Prison, was not present in court for Monday’s status conference.
Durham, a Marietta attorney, spoke to the MDJ outside Staley Clark’s courtroom, explaining the adjournment in the status conference allows him time to prepare arguments for a new trial, although he would not detail what those arguments are.
“We just came in today to check the pulse to make sure everything’s moving along,” Durham said.
The March status conference is an opportunity for all parties in the case to confirm whether they’re ready for the motion for a new trial to be heard, which itself is expected to take about half a day.
Unless the case is progressed sooner, that hearing is likely to be scheduled during the March 23 status conference.
At the time of his son’s death, Harris was living in Marietta with his wife, Leanna Taylor, after the family moved to the city in 2012.
Harris and Taylor divorced in March 2016, ahead of the murder trial jury selection.
The trial was ultimately held in the coastal Georgia town of Brunswick, about 300 miles southeast of Cobb County, as Staley Clark agreed Harris was unlikely to get a fair trial at home due to the widespread public interest in his case and the “persistent” media coverage.
She ended up sentencing him to life without parole plus 32 years.
In their motion for a new trial, Harris’ attorneys state that his conviction is “contrary to the evidence and the principles of justice and equity” and that the prosecution did not disprove their assertion that Cooper’s death was an accident “beyond a reasonable doubt.”
