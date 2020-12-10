On Monday, one of the most notorious murder cases in recent Cobb history will be back in the spotlight as Justin Ross Harris begins his quest for a new trial.
Over four years ago, Harris was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the murder of his 22-month-old son, Cooper Harris. Cooper died after being left in the back seat of his father’s car for over seven hours, while his father worked at a Home Depot office on Cumberland Parkway.
Now, Harris and his attorneys will appear at a three-day hearing for a new trial starting Monday. It’s set to be heard in Cobb Superior Court by Judge Mary Staley Clark, who presided over the initial trial.
Out of an abundance of caution as COVID-19 cases spike nationwide, both the prosecution and defense will be appearing in court via webcam. The Cobb District Attorney’s office will be represented by Senior Assistant District Attorney Linda Dunikoski of the Appeals Unit, with Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Jesse Evans assisting if needed.
Harris, meanwhile, will be represented by a team of lawyers led by Cobb attorney Maddox Kilgore, who represented Harris in the original trial. Harris has maintained since his son’s death in June 2014 that the incident was a tragic accident.
Harris’ attorneys initially filed a motion for a new trial early in 2017, saying that the court made a number of errors that prevented Harris from receiving a fair trial. Among those errors, they say, were that Harris was tried for separate charges related to allegedly sending explicit photos to a minor.
The hearing is scheduled to take place from Monday to Wednesday. Sources familiar with the case suggested Judge Staley Clark may not issue a ruling Wednesday, citing the length of the hearing and high-profile nature of the case.
Judge Staley Clark has already met with parties several times over the last few years, most recently in March, when the hearing date was set.
The original murder trial was held in Brunswick, after Harris’ attorneys successfully argued that he could not receive a fair trial in Cobb County. Since his conviction, Harris has been housed at Macon State Prison.
Dozens of children die from heat stroke while in a car each year, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
A recent documentary claiming to share the untold story of the case, titled ‘Fatal Distraction,’ calls for legislation that would require auto manufacturers to install rear seat passenger detection in cars to prevent children from being left behind.
