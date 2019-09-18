The court case against Marietta City Councilman Reggie Copeland has been scheduled for a jury trial Oct. 11, after his arraignment was waived in the Cobb County State Court this week, according to court records.
Copeland, who was arrested by Marietta police on May 29, faces four misdemeanor charges of obstructing police, court records show.
His case, which relates to a minor car crash in Marietta on May 24, has been delayed in court several times in recent months while Copeland and his lawyer have sought details of the prosecution’s evidence and witness testimony.
Initially Copeland was due to appear before Judge Maria Golick for arraignment on Aug. 2, but that was put off for seven weeks until Sept. 20, when he was scheduled to formally hear and plead to his charges.
On Sept. 6, Copeland’s arraignment was waived, and court records now show he will next be called before Judge Golick for a jury trial at 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 11.
Copeland was driving on Fairground Street in Marietta on May 24 when his car was hit by another vehicle being driven by Marietta woman Kayli Sweeney, who was 19 years old at the time and was attempting a U-turn, the police report shows, adding that neither driver was injured.
Police said they issued Sweeney with a citation for an improper turn at the scene of the crash.
Officers arrested Copeland five days later, claiming he persistently refused to show his driver’s license or get out of his vehicle as they were investigating the minor collision.
The arrest warrant does not illuminate why Copeland did not want to show police his driver's license or exit his Ford truck.
Copeland was booked into the Cobb County jail the day of his arrest and released from custody several hours later on a $1,500 bond, records show.
Police claim Copeland willfully resisted, obstructed and opposed law enforcement officers acting in their duty by refusing seven times to give his driver’s license, refusing eight times to exit his vehicle, and by hanging on to the center console in his car and pulling himself toward the center of the car as officers tried to pull him from the vehicle.
“Officers were able to remove said accused from the vehicle,” the warrant states. “Said accused continued to actively resist and pulled his hands toward the front of his body as officers were attempting to handcuff said accused.”
Marietta police have not explained why Copeland was apprehended five days after the crash.
Copeland is in his second year on the Marietta City Council, representing Ward 5, which encompasses parts of Marietta between the Canton Road Connector and Roswell Road, including Marietta Square.
He was sworn into office as a newcomer on Dec. 17, 2017, having won 53.4 percent of that November’s general election vote, ousting incumbent Ruben Sands, who received 160 votes to Copeland’s 218.
Copeland cannot be removed from office unless he’s convicted of a felony or the subject of a successful recall petition.
Marietta Mayor Steve Tumlin issued a statement the day of Copeland’s arrest, calling the event “unfortunate” and adding that it happened outside the scope of Copeland’s council duty.
“This is a personal, legal matter in a judicial proceeding before the Cobb County State Court,” Tumlin said May 29. “Due to the individual legal rights of our fellow councilman, no further action or comments are forthcoming from the city and its council as this incident will be processed through the court system in the normal course of business preserving the rights of all involved. The Marietta City Council is still intact and going forward as the city’s governing body.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.