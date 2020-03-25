In an effort to answer an urgent need in the community to support women and girls who are currently struggling to find feminine hygiene products due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Junior League of Cobb-Marietta will be hosting it’s first It’s A Girl Thing! Day on Thursday, March 26, followed by a 72-hour online event to help raise funds to purchase products for those in need throughout Cobb County.
According to the Alliance for Period Supplies, 1 in 4 women struggled to purchase period products within the last year due to lack of income, and 1 in 5 low-income women report missing work, school or similar events due to lack of access to period supplies. That number may even higher among teens, according to a study commissioned by Thinx Inc. and the nonprofit PERIOD.
This problem has become even worse during the COVID-19 pandemic and many organizations throughout Cobb have discovered that women and girls are having even more trouble than usual finding feminine hygiene products.
“We started this initiative in 2018 with the focus of helping women and girls in need, and it’s even more important at this time that our members and the Cobb community come together to help us support those in need,” said Katie Stieber, president of Junior League of Cobb-Marietta. “We believe period products are as essential as toilet paper and water, especially during this pandemic, and these products need to be accessible for women and girls in all walks of life.”
It’s A Girl Thing! Day will kick off the morning of Thursday, March 26, and run through Saturday, March 28, at 11:59 p.m. During this time, Junior League members will be encouraging the Cobb community, friends and family to support this great need through online and social engagement. Here are two easy ways the community can help:
♦ Make a financial contribution to It’s A Girl Thing! to support the purchase of period products at bit.ly/IAGT2020.
♦ Purchase feminine hygiene products through the Junior League’s Amazon Wish List at bit.ly/IAGT_Amazon.
The online donations and products the Junior League receives through the Amazon Wish List will directly benefit the community, with plans to deliver products to nonprofits throughout Cobb that are currently supporting those in need.
Participants will also be encouraged to share news of their support and contributions on social media using the hashtag #JLCM_ItsAGirlThing and tagging Junior League Cobb-Marietta on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.
Founded in 1933, the Junior League of Cobb-Marietta is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of our members and improving the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. The purpose is exclusively educational and charitable.
For more information, visit jlcm.org or email jlcmgives@gmail.com.
