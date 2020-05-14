The Cobb school board's June meeting will be delayed to allow time for lawmakers to discuss the state budget before the district discusses its own, following a request from Superintendent Chris Ragsdale.
The school board voted 5-2 to delay the meeting from the second to the last Thursday of the month. Board members Dr. Jaha Howard and Charisse Davis voted no.
Howard cited his preference for two meetings in June — one for regular business on June 11 and a special-called meeting to discuss the budget — as the reason for his opposition. He said the separate meetings would allow for a more thorough discussion of board business at the regular meeting, as well as the budget at the next.
Other business, including construction projects and personnel matters, would be unnecessarily delayed with the budget discussions if the meeting was rescheduled, Howard argued.
Ragsdale made the request during the board's Thursday work session, saying the board was scheduled to meet on June 11, the same date the Georgia Legislature is expected to return to its legislative session. Ragsdale told the MDJ that lawmakers have said they plan to prioritize budget discussions when they return.
He said meeting June 25 would allow "as much time as possible" for the lawmakers to show the school district what money it might be working with for fiscal year 2021, especially in light of expected deep cuts across state agencies including education.
"That being said, I'm not crossing my fingers and holding my breath that we would be able to have you vote on a budget on that day," he said, addressing the board. "It is possible, but not probable, in my opinion."
Ragsdale said the district's finance staff have worked up a spending resolution that would allow the board to approve spending on a month-by-month basis, should that be necessary. He said that resolution is expected to come before the board in June, but he is hopeful it will not have to be used again after that.
The superintendent also said he is still hopeful lawmakers will fully fund the Quality Basic Education formula for the next fiscal year.
