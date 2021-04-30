The election to replace outgoing state Rep. Bert Reeves, R-Marietta, will be June 15, according to the Georgia Secretary of State.
The early voting period will begin May 24. If necessary, a runoff election will be July 13.
Reeves represents House District 34, which includes parts of Marietta and Kennesaw. District residents who would like to vote in the election have until May 17 to register.
Reeves, a floor leader for Gov. Brian Kemp, announced last week he would leave the state legislature for the Georgia Institute of Technology, where he will serve as vice-president of university relations, a cabinet-level position reporting directly to President Angel Cabrera. His departure from the General Assembly is effective Friday. His tenure at Georgia Tech officially begins Saturday.
To run for the seat, would-be candidates will have to qualify at the Secretary of State's office at suite 802 of Atlanta's Floyd West Tower. The street address is 2 MLK Jr. Drive. The registration fee is $400.
