July eviction hearings have been canceled, according to Cobb County Chief Magistrate Brendan Murphy.
The court will, however, address the most serious among the 1,000 pending cases on a case-by-case basis, such as those alleging destruction of property, unsafe living environments, and tenants holding over.
The cancellation of scheduled hearings does not affect service or answer deadlines, Murphy said.
Eviction hearings were first put on hold in March when the chief judge of the state’s Supreme Court declared a judicial emergency related to the coronavirus. They were set to resume this week with the expiration of the emergency declaration. On Monday, Chief Justice Harold Melton extended the declaration to Aug. 11.
Since the decision to resume eviction hearings was made, “the COVID-19 situation in Cobb County has significantly changed,” Murphy said.
On July 1, Cobb & Douglas Public Health issued a public health alert due to a steep rise in confirmed cases of the coronavirus. A week later, Cobb’s Magistrate and Superior courts announced that employees had contracted the virus, and Superior Court Chief Judge Reuben Green said his court would “shift back to a general presumption that all cases should be handled virtually via videoconference.”
Murphy said the Magistrate’s Court is not equipped to do the same for landlord/tenant cases.
“Our limited equipment is fully used for essential functions including first appearance hearings, criminal pleas, probable cause and bond/bond revocation hearing, and domestic violence/stalking temporary protective order (TPO) hearings.”
