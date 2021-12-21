Prologis — the multinational company that is the landlord of Sterigenics’ Smyrna plant — could be held liable by hundreds of residents who allege the plant’s emissions gave them cancer.
That was the ruling of Cobb County Judge Jane Manning Monday, who decided the matter of Prologis’ culpability in Sterigenics’ release of toxic ethylene oxide gas will be settled by a jury.
The hazards surrounding Sterigenics' operations first arose in 2019, when a Georgia Health News and WebMD investigation revealed the Environmental Protection Agency had linked ethylene oxide emissions — which the company uses to sterilize medical equipment — to an elevated risk of cancer in the surrounding area.
In the ensuing uproar, hundreds of residents and dozens of workers filed lawsuits against the company. Sterigenics has since been the subject of state hearings, legal battles with Cobb County, and intense public scrutiny. The plant was shuttered for a time, but reopened in 2020 due to the nationwide shortage of medical supplies in the early months of the pandemic.
Attorneys representing Prologis last week argued the company was effectively an absentee landlord and had “no control” over Sterigenics’ medical sterilization operations, or its side effects. Prologis released tens of thousands of emails to the court before filing a motion for summary judgment — a request for Manning to exempt Prologis from the lawsuit on legal grounds.
The plaintiffs, however, pointed to emails which showed Sterigenics repeatedly reporting cracks and leaks in the plant, which Prologis failed to remedy. Those structural issues, they allege, directly contributed to leaks of the toxic gas.
Manning’s ruling doesn’t mean Prologis will be held liable, merely that the question was open enough to move forward in court.
“A reasonable inference could be drawn if sunlight, water, and vermin could enter the facility, then, an odorless, colorless gas could escape from the facility. The Court finds this creates a question of fact for the jury to decide,” Manning wrote.
Drew Ashby, one of the attorneys for the plaintiffs, reiterated Tuesday that “keeping Prologis in the case and trying that case to the jury is of critical community importance.”
Ashby added, “Judge Manning got it right, and the jury should decide that issue.”
Lydia Chan, a spokesperson for Prologis, said Tuesday, "While we appreciate the court’s time and attention, we are disappointed with the ruling and plan to appeal."
