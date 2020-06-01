Judge Kelli Wolk of the Cobb County Probate Court took office Monday as the 35th president of the Council of Probate Court Judges of Georgia.
Wolk and the other newly elected Council officers were sworn-in last week by Chief Justice Harold D. Melton of the Supreme Court of Georgia.
Aside from Wolk, newly installed Council officers Judge Kerri Carter of Dade County, Judge Thomas Lakes of Harris County and Judge Darin McCoy of Evans County were elected president-elect, first vice president and secretary-treasurer, respectively.
“It is an honor to be entrusted by my judicial colleagues to serve in this leadership role,” said Wolk. “I am grateful for the opportunity to lead this Council and work on behalf of Georgia’s 159 probate courts.”
A member of the Council of Probate Court of Georgia for more than 11 years, Wolk has held multiple leadership positions including serving as the Council’s president-elect, first vice president and chair of the Court Forms and Rules committee. She has also served on several committees for the Judicial Council of Georgia.
Wolk was appointed last year by Gov. Brian Kemp to serve on the board of commissioners of the Judges of the Probate Courts Retirement Fund of Georgia. She has served as the probate judge of Cobb County since 2009.
