Cobb County Superior Court Chief Judge Reuben Green, who is running for re-election, discussed his experience in a public forum as part of the Cobb County Republican Party's Facebook Live video event last week.
His opponent, Magistrate Judge Angela Brown told the MDJ she was unable to participate in the forum due to a COVID-19 related emergency.
Cobb County has 10 Superior Court judges, who each serve four-year terms. The nonpartisan election is June 9.
Green has served on the bench since 2010, and as the chief judge since 2018. In his legal career, he has worked as a business litigation attorney, an assistant district attorney in Cobb and as a U.S. attorney in the Northern District of Georgia, he said. He is a graduate of the Emory University School of Law and a former Marine, and describes himself as a Christian and conservative.
The chief Superior Court judge said while on the bench, he works to stay out of each side of an individual case and make sure that everyone follows the rules. He added that he explains his reasoning when handing down a decision.
"I kind of look at my kids' sports, and I look at the analogy of the referee. Our job is to call balls and strikes, to not get involved in the litigation but call the balls and strikes and hold everybody accountable to the rules," he said. "I think about a domestic case, where you have two great parents. I have two great parents, I have one child, and where am I going to place that child, to live primarily with which parent? That’s a hard case. How do you decide that when they’re both great parents? When you explain how you got to the decision you got to, usually most of the parents say at the end, 'Thank you for letting me be heard.' I think that’s kind of the role of the judge."
When asked whether judges should be appointed to lifetime terms or elected to limited ones, Green said he didn't have a preference and there are "pros and cons to both."
Green also promoted Cobb's veterans treatment and accountability court, which he started in 2014.
"It’s really been one of those passions of mine over these years as a former Marine myself to help these veterans and see them progress, go from defeat to success, not only them but how it affects their families," he said.
Brown, who has been on the magistrate bench for about three years, is a graduate of Brown University and the University of San Diego School of Law. She has worked as a defense attorney and an assistant district attorney as well as worked in family law, according to her website. She is also the owner of a law firm, Moore Brown Law Group, specializing in criminal and family law.
“My mom was a schoolteacher and my dad was a Tuskeegee Airman and they have taught me the value of service and duty to our country. That public service is (ingrained) in my own family. My husband is a law enforcement officer and also the son of a veteran,” Brown said in an email. “I have been influenced as a judge by both Justice Thurgood Marshall and Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg. Both have served to ensure that diversity was not a hindrance to justice and fought for the inclusion of women, people of color and those on the fringes of society. I am running to continue that legacy: that when people come into this court, they will know that I, as the Judge, will follow the Constitution alone and not be swayed by any other interests. I will be respectful of all and will not be a bully from the bench.”
For the full candidate forum, visit the Cobb County Republican Party Facebook page.
