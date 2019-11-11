Retired Cobb Superior Court Senior Judge Conley Ingram died Monday, aged 89, after a long and celebrated legal career.
Ingram, who lived in Marietta with his wife Sylvia for more than 60 years, presided over various Cobb County courts during that time. He also served for four years on the Georgia Supreme Court.
He announced his retirement recently in a letter to the Cobb Bar, saying he looked forward to spending his time surrounded by friends and family.
