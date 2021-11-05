MARIETTA — The Cobb County legal world was full of good humor Friday afternoon, in keeping with the spirit of one of its most beloved and admired figures.
“I didn’t know until after he died that I was a little taller than he was,” the Rev. Sam Matthews joked of his friend, the late Cobb Superior Court Senior Judge Conley Ingram. “I mean, he was a giant to me. He was a giant in every way.”
As the Atlanta Braves paraded through Cumberland — a sight the Ingram family said would have delighted their patriarch — a small group gathered at the Cobb Superior Courthouse for the unveiling of Ingram’s official portrait, which will now hang in its ceremonial courtroom.
Ingram, who served as a judge in several of Cobb’s courts and spent four years on the Georgia Supreme Court, died in 2019 shortly after his retirement. He was 89.
Friends remembered Ingram not only for his fairness on the bench and sharp legal mind, but his bottomless warmth — “a true Southern gentleman,” said Superior Court Chief Judge Robert Leonard.
True to form, former Gov. Roy Barnes spun the crowd a half-dozen yarns about the late judge, recalling one long-ago summer day when he was unloading 100 pound bags of feed on Marietta Square.
“I looked up, and there was a sign on the south side of the Square. It said ‘Reed, Ingram, and Flournoy, Attorneys at Law,’ and right there by that name was a window air conditioner,” Barnes said. “And I went back to the store and said, ‘Daddy, I want to be a lawyer.’”
Ingram’s legacy isn’t limited to the courtroom, all agreed. His daughter, Lark Ingram, retired last year from the Cobb Superior Court bench, where she served for several decades. Both his grandson Lawton Jordan and Marietta attorney Robert Ingram (no relation) credited the judge with setting them on track for successful legal careers.
The portrait, painted by artist Ross Rossin, shows Ingram as many remember him: eased into a chair, a book in his lap, the sun streaming in through a bright window behind him. Murmurs of approval rippled through the room as Ingram’s family pulled off the veil.
As former U.S. Rep. Buddy Darden put it, “I just want to say as we dedicate this wonderful portrait, what more fitting tribute could there be than to bring Conley home and put his picture in the Cobb County Courthouse?”
