A federal judge is allowing Sterigenics to temporarily resume full operations at its Cobb County plant, a move the company sought through a lawsuit filed in Atlanta on Monday.
Judge William Ray of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia granted on Wednesday Sterigenics’ request for a temporary restraining order against the county’s efforts to keep the facility under limited operations.
“Sterigenics is pleased the court has granted our emergency request for a temporary restraining order to allow us to fully resume the safe sterilization of medical products and supplies in Atlanta,” the company said in a media statement Wednesday. “This ruling enables Sterigenics to serve the urgent needs of health care workers and patients, without product limitation, as we begin the proceeding to establish our right to continue the safe operation of our longstanding facility in the interests of public health.”
At normal capacity, Sterigenics’ plant near Smyrna, operating since 1972, sterilizes over a million medical devices and pieces of equipment every day using the chemical ethylene oxide, a carcinogen that has people in Cobb County and all over the United States worried in regards to increased cancer risks from exposure.
Sterigenics claims its Cobb plant has the least emissions of any facility of its kind in the country, following improvements costing over $2 million that started in August 2019.
“The EPD (Georgia Environmental Protection Division) system enhancements provide the facility with the best available technology to further reduce EO (ethylene oxide) emissions beyond their already safe levels,” Sterigenics’ March 30 lawsuit states. “With the EPD system enhancements, the facility’s emissions controls system is state-of-the-art among all other sterilization facilities in the United States and will capture more than 99.99% of EO emissions, including indoor fugitive emissions.”
Sterigenics claims Cobb County and two of its building regulation staff — fire marshal Nicholas Dawe and Kevin Gobble, the county’s development and inspections manager and chief building official — have prevented the plant from operating with claims of occupancy violations.
Per Wednesday’s federal judge ruling, Dawe and Gobble are “temporarily restrained, for the duration of 14 days, from precluding Sterigenics’ operations at its facility in Cobb County.”
“Sterigenics shall be free to conduct its normal operations at the facility to sterilize medical products without interference of Mr. Dawe or Mr. Gobble during that 14-day period,” the judge’s ruling states.
Return for updates.
