Former Cobb District Attorney Joyette Holmes was named the 2021 Woman of the Year by LiveSafe Resources, a local nonprofit which provides resources to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.
Former Cobb County District Attorney Joyette Holmes has been named the 2021 Woman of the Year.
The announcement came during the annual awards program of LiveSafe Resources on Friday, held at Taylor-Brawner Park in Smyrna.
“Joyette advocates for those in the community who are unable to advocate for themselves,” said Jason Saliba, the most recent chair of LiveSafe’s board of directors. “LiveSafe Resources is proud to honor Joyette for her dedication and tireless efforts to better the community, while serving as an exemplary role model to young women.”
Holmes was selected by an independent panel from among 15 honorees “who were selected for continuously demonstrating outstanding leadership in their personal and professional endeavors and making a difference in the community,” a news release said.
The full list of honorees is as follows:
Kim Blass, Executive Director, External Affairs, Marietta City Schools
Yvonne Byars, Senior Director, MUST Ministries
Joyette Holmes, Partner at Gregory, Doyle, Calhoun, & Rogers. LLC & Journey with Joyette
Melanie Kagan, Executive Director, The Center for Family Resources
