Former Cobb County District Attorney Joyette Holmes has been named the 2021 Woman of the Year.

The announcement came during the annual awards program of LiveSafe Resources on Friday, held at Taylor-Brawner Park in Smyrna. 

“Joyette advocates for those in the community who are unable to advocate for themselves,” said Jason Saliba, the most recent chair of LiveSafe’s board of directors. “LiveSafe Resources is proud to honor Joyette for her dedication and tireless efforts to better the community, while serving as an exemplary role model to young women.”

Holmes was selected by an independent panel from among 15 honorees “who were selected for continuously demonstrating outstanding leadership in their personal and professional endeavors and making a difference in the community,” a news release said.

The full list of honorees is as follows:

  • Kim Blass, Executive Director, External Affairs, Marietta City Schools
  • Yvonne Byars, Senior Director, MUST Ministries
  • Joyette Holmes, Partner at Gregory, Doyle, Calhoun, & Rogers. LLC & Journey with Joyette
  • Melanie Kagan, Executive Director, The Center for Family Resources
  • Tanya LaFleur, Regional Assistant, Walmart Regional Office
  • Cassie Mazloom, Director, Cobb County Emergency Management Agency
  • Jennifer McKeehan, SVP, Integrated Supply Chain, Peloton Interactive
  • Jennifer Nelson, Vice President of Advancement and Executive Director, Chattahoochee Tech Foundation, Chattahoochee Technical College
  • Heather Quaile, Medical Director, Wellspring Living & Founder, Owner, The SHOW Center
  • Tara Riddle, Probate Court Judge, Cobb County Probate Court
  • Katie Stieber, Academic Coach at Birney Elementary School, Cobb County School District
  • Meaghan Timko, Owner, Parallel
  • Kristen Trice, Vice President, Diagnostic Outreach/Medical Imaging, Wellstar Health System
  • Kimberly White, Keep Cobb Beautiful, Cobb County Government
  • Lisa Williams, Director of Office Administration and Victim Services, Office of the District Attorney - Cherokee County
