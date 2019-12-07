Damon Poirier, a 20-year veteran of the Marietta Daily Journal, will have a book signing for his recently published debut “Dark Places” on Saturday, Dec. 14, from noon to 2 p.m. at Gabriel’s Restaurant & Bakery.
“Dark Places” is an anthology of short stories featuring tales of horror, science fiction, western, crime and fantasy. Joining him at the signing will be fellow local author Mark Wallace Maguire, who penned the action-adventure and alternative history series, the Alexandria Rising Chronicles, and the young adult fantasy epic, “In Pursuit of the Pale Prince.”
The public is invited to enjoy Gabriel’s signature fare and visit with the authors, who will be signing copies of their books. Gabriel’s is at 800 Whitlock Ave. in Marietta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.