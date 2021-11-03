Two new members will join the Kennesaw City Council next year with the Tuesday night victories of Antonio Jones and Trey Sinclair in the races for the city’s at-large Posts 4 and 5.
Jones, owner of eyewear and firearms companies, defeated Councilman Chris Henderson with unofficial results giving him 1,399 votes, or just over 55%. Henderson received 1,128 votes.
The New Orleans native told the MDJ prior to Tuesday night’s election he hoped to bring “‘next century infrastructure” to a growing Kennesaw, including investments in transportation and energy efficiency. He likewise said he supports increasing the city’s density, requiring developers to reserve homes as affordable units, and expanding mass transit in Cobb County with a 1% sales tax.
Henderson, meanwhile, was dogged by a January arrest at his home on domestic violence charges. Henderson was not prosecuted on those charges, Cobb District Attorney Flynn Broady announced last month, after the councilman completed a pre-trial diversion program.
“In January my life was saved through the intervention of the Kennesaw police,” Henderson said to the MDJ about the incident. “Due to this event I have been able to take responsibility for my mistakes and improve the way I approach life. This allows me to be a better husband, father, friend and person in every way.”
Sinclair is the founder of Dry County Brewing Company, and won the Post 5 seat with just shy of 53% of the vote, gathering 1,255 votes. His opponent for the open seat — Jonathon Frederick Bothers, a real estate broker — earned 1,121 votes.
Sinclair did not complete the MDJ’s candidate questionnaire, but Bothers said he was in favor of expanding mass transit and securing some considerations for low-income housing.
Post 3 Councilman Pat Ferris, meanwhile, was reelected to his seat without opposition. He earned 2,057 votes.
All elections results are unofficial until they are certified by the Cobb County Board of Elections on Nov. 8.
