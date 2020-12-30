MARIETTA – In the frantic final days before the Jan. 5 runoff election, Jon Ossoff rallied voters in front of Super Mercado La Villa on Roswell Street, where over a hundred supporters gathered at a “Latinx Meet & Greet” event.
It was a chilly Wednesday morning for a political rally, but ahead of Ossoff’s speech, Mateo Villalobos could feel the energy in the air.
“It’s pretty exciting,” said Villalobos, who lives in Marietta, and cast his ballot on the first day of early voting. “There’s a lot of political signs for Ossoff in my neighborhood. There’s definitely a lot more energy surrounding this election.”
Ossoff, who narrowly forced a runoff against U.S. David Perdue, R-Georgia, primarily stuck to his message of “health, jobs, and justice.” In the Q&A session following his stump speech, he addressed a number of issues specific to the Hispanic community.
“I will stand with you, and all Dreamers, all DACA recipients, because Dreamers are every bit as American as any of us,” Ossoff said, in response to a question about immigration policy. He pledged to support a path to citizenship “for those who lack documentation and otherwise follow the law,” and reiterated his opposition to cooperation between immigration authorities and local law enforcement.
Ossoff went on to say at one point that the Trump Administration’s family separation policy constituted criminal action.
“My business investigates war crimes. And if that happened in a war zone, it’s a war crime," he said.
Calling senators Perdue and Kelly Loeffler the “Bonnie and Clyde of corruption in American politics,” Ossoff continued to attack the incumbents for their alleged insider trading ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The rally took place just steps from the Cobb County Republican Party headquarters. Tuesday night, the GOP advertised the rally on its Facebook page, saying they would be “giving (Ossoff) a proper Cobb GOP welcome!”
Anthony Simonski joined about a dozen other Republicans on the sidewalks of Roswell Street, as they waved signs for Perdue and Loeffler. Loeffler is in a runoff with Rev. Raphael Warnock. If Ossoff and Warnock win, the U.S. Senate turns blue.
Simonski, who is Puerto Rican, said he’s tired of Democrats taking Hispanic voters for granted.
“When they want me, then I’m a minority. When I’m not, then I’m a one-off, or a white person,” Simonski said. “How many more times are Democrat white people gonna tell me what to call myself? ... What is it, Latino-x? What the heck is that?”
For his part, Ciro Cobarrubias said he isn’t a particularly political person. But the owner of Super Mercado La Villa said he supports Ossoff, and senses a lot of Democratic enthusiasm in the Hispanic community.
“Everybody talks about Jon Ossoff,” Cobarrubias said, though he hasn’t heard as much about Warnock within the Hispanic community.
Ashwini Balaganesh, who joined Villalobos at the rally, saw Ossoff’s potential victory as a bellwether for changing political trends in Cobb.
“I think over the past 10, 15 years — I’ve lived in the same area my entire life — Cobb County and Georgia as a whole has gotten a lot more diverse. And Jon Ossoff definitely reflects those values,” she said. “I definitely want a Georgia that reflects its diversity.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.