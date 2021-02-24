Former Cobb County Board of Education member Johnny Johnson died Wednesday, according to the Cobb Association of Retired School Administrators.
In an email shared with the MDJ, the association asked for prayers for Johnson's family "and this wonderful man who loved his family, his friends, and CCSD. It is a privilege to know him."
Johnson, a Republican, served on the board representing part of east Cobb for a dozen years, retiring in 2008.
He was active in the East Cobb Kiwanis Club, said Alice Summerour, a past president of the Marietta Kiwanis Club.
"He was just a tremendous community servant and an extraordinary Kiwanian," she said. "He was always giving his time and supporting nonprofits and organizations throughout our community."
Among his recognitions was being named East Cobb Citizen of the Year.
