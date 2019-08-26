Cobb District Attorney Joyette Holmes has named veteran prosecutor John Pursley as her chief assistant district attorney, according to an announcement from her office.
Prior to his promotion, Pursley led the accountability courts unit.
Holmes, quoting the American Bar Association, said in her announcement that a prosecutor's job includes the responsibility of being a "minister of justice and not simply that of an advocate."
"'This responsibility carries with it specific obligations to see that the defendant is accorded procedural justice, that guilt is decided upon the basis of sufficient evidence, and that special precautions are taken to prevent and to rectify the conviction of innocent persons.’ John Pursley is the epitome of what that rule stands for, and the Cobb Judicial Circuit and I are fortunate to have him,” she said.
Pursley has more than 18 years of experience as a prosecutor, including the last 10 years in the Cobb DA’s Office, according to Holmes' announcement.
He is a member of the Recovery Roundtable Leadership Council, which is a group of community leaders dedicated to fighting the opioid epidemic, and he participates with Restoring Lives Alliance, a not-for-profit organization that supports the work of the accountability courts in Cobb.
“I am honored to have been chosen by District Attorney Joyette Holmes to serve as her chief assistant district attorney,” Pursley said. “I look forward to assisting her in achieving her vision for this office and Cobb County. I am eager to get to work.”
Pursley earned undergraduate and Juris Doctor degrees at University of Georgia. He and his wife, Jennifer, have three children.
The chief assistant district attorney handles supervisory and administrative duties for the office, as delegated by Holmes, according to the DA's office. The office has 45 prosecutors and an annual budget of about $8 million. In 2018, the office took in more than 6,000 new felony cases.
