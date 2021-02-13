Smyrna Interim City Administrator and former police chief Joseph Bennett is poised to become the city’s permanent administrator Monday.
“They don't make them much better than Joe Bennett,” Smyrna Mayor Derek Norton said, adding the interim administrator “has done a remarkable job in very difficult circumstances" since assuming the position in September.
“I think the council, based on our discussion Thursday — everyone had positive things to say about Joe, and I think they're all in support of him being made a permanent administrator,” Norton said.
Bennett assumed the role in September when then-Administrator Tammi Saddler Jones resigned. Jones’ resignation was motivated by personal reasons, according to council member Charles Welch.
The city did not have a deputy administrator, and turned to Bennett, its police chief, to manage its many departments and day-to-day operations.
At the time, Norton said his intention was to have Bennett “see us through these COVID times” before finding someone to fill the role permanently.
Although the spread of coronavirus in Cobb remains high, Norton said the distribution of vaccines means there is a “light at the end of the tunnel.”
“We're ready to move forward with strategic planning and other huge initiatives with the city, and having someone in there in a permanent role is better when you're trying to accomplish these things,” he said.
Then-deputy chief of police Robert Harvey assumed the role of acting police chief. Norton said the city will move quickly to find someone to fill that role permanently.
“My guess is that once Joe (Bennett) is sworn in as our permanent city administrator, his first action will be to (open) up that position, for police chief,” he said.
According to Bennett’s biography on the Smyrna website, he holds a bachelor’s degree in organizational management and leadership from Reinhardt College and a master’s degree in public safety administration from Columbus State University. He is pursuing a doctorate in public administration from Valdosta State University.
Bennett, who grew up in Smyrna, began working for the Smyrna Police Department in March of 1995.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.