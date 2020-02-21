A job fair and resource expo is being planned in Cobb to coincide with a special event aimed at helping troubled residents get back on their feet by blocking access to their minor criminal records.
It’s all part of Project Restore 360, a joint initiative involving Cobb District Attorney Joyette Holmes and Cobb Solicitor General Barry Morgan, as well as other county officials.
Holmes announced in a news release that over two dozen prospective employers will be accepting job applications at the fair and expo, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday Feb. 29 at the Riverside Epicenter at 135 Riverside Parkway in Austell. The free event is open to all.
It is being coordinated by Michael Murphy, the assistant for special projects for Cobb County Board of Commissioners Chairman Mike Boyce.
“Both the job opportunity and housing markets are at a prime juncture for our residents to take full advantage of them at this first-of-its-kind event in Cobb County,” Murphy said in Holmes’ recent release. “We are looking forward to a large turnout for this expo. It will allow people to feel good about themselves and what 2020 could have in store for them. Hope makes such a difference in our future.”
Amazon, Omni Hotel at the Battery, UPS, Epic Roofing, and MAK Construction are among employers scheduled to attend the event, Holmes said. Others include Peachtree Tents and Events, Peoplelink Staffing, Novus Solutions and Swissport Cargo Services.
Attendees of the job fair can also learn about first-time homebuyer programs from several local banks, financial literacy and career placement assistance, and take advantage of free mammograms and other health screenings.
Simultaneously, the offices of Holmes and Morgan will be holding their first record restriction event at the Riverside Epicenter on Feb. 29, for which participants have been pre-screened for eligibility.
Residents may be eligible if they were arrested in Cobb but not convicted, or if they were acquitted, and if they have completed pre-trial diversion, first offender or conditional discharge programs.
The record restriction event is at capacity, so no on-site applications will be accepted, Holmes said.
