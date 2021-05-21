MARIETTA — Friends paid tribute to the late Joan Ellars on Friday, laughing and crying as they told stories of the colorful Marietta woman who died last April.
Ellars, a longtime community activist, served for more than three decades as executive director of Keep Marietta Beautiful. Friends said she embodied the organization’s mission of keeping the city clean, planting trees, championing recycling and other initiatives.
The gathering centered around the dedication of a tree — an overcup oak — in memory of Ellars.
“Which I just think is significant for Joan, because she was always kind of over the cup in everything she did,” said Nancy Womack, a friend of Ellars’.
The ceremony also featured a song, sung by Kathy Reed, that was written as a poem by Ann Kirk of Keep Smyrna Beautiful. Reed followed that up with “I’ll Fly Away.”
Ellars, who died at 72, also worked to establish Love the Loop, a quarterly cleanup event where volunteers work on the Marietta Loop. She has been described as an ambassador for Marietta and someone who loved her city dearly.
Womack recounted Ellars educating “hundreds and hundreds” of children about nature.
Ellars also gave tours at city hall, said friend Mary Ann Landers.
“Her job with the city was her greatest passion, and she was great at it,” Landers said. “Coworkers were like her family. If events were happening on the Square, she was there and active in planning, and always pulled us into everything.”
Ellars was outspoken on the issues she was passionate about, according to Judy Bowles, a Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation board member. “The things she put on the table we needed to talk about,” Bowles said.
Marietta Museum of History collections manager Christa McCay joked that Ellars was watching the ceremony, cursing McCay for not cleaning the headstones adjacent to the tree.
Ellars’ two daughters live 1,000 miles away and could not attend, but friend Patty Kendrick read a statement they had sent her.
“She was able to turn the mundane into the magical,” Kendrick said, reading from the statement. “And as a result, we’re surrounded by wonderful people like all of you here.”
The cemetery itself was one of several community assets that Ellars stewarded for decades.
In addition to being a staple in the community and an advocate for beautifying the city, Ellars was a larger-than-life personality, the speakers said.
She was introduced as “the trash queen” at Kiwanis meetings, said fellow Kiwanian Kendrick. Although, given Ellars’ penchant for profanity, “some wondered if that referred to her mouth.”
Ellars was witty, irreverent and “intelligent beyond words,” friends said.
“Joan, you never said you were leaving,” Bowles said. “You never said goodbye. You were gone before we knew it, and only God knows why. In life, we loved you dearly. In death, we love you still. In our hearts you held a special place, that no one else can ever fill. I miss my friend Joan Ellars. But I thank God every day she passed my way.”
