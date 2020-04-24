Joan Ellars, a beloved Marietta Kiwanian, longtime community activist whom many described as having a larger-than-life character with a fierce love for her city, has died, according to Marietta officials. She was 72.
The MDJ could not reach family members by press time.
For over three decades, Ellars served as executive director of Keep Marietta Beautiful, an organization dedicated to keeping the city clean, planting trees, organizing recycling initiatives and other volunteer efforts. Among other accomplishments, she is credited with establishing Love the Loop, a cleanup event targeting the Marietta loop.
Ellars began her career with Keep Marietta Beautiful in the mid-1980s and retired with the same title in December.
City Hall was in mourning Friday as news of Ellars’ death spread throughout the community.
“When I heard this morning, it was just very heartbreaking,” said Councilwoman Cheryl Richardson, a friend and fellow Kiwanian who described Ellars as “larger than life,” and recalled her wearing large pieces of jewelry that “just tell you who she was.”
“The first time I met her, somebody told me, ‘You’ll know it’s Joan by the jewelry.’ They were just statement pieces,” Richardson said. “She was bold, she never held her tongue. ... She would tell you exactly how she felt, and she just was a great asset as a friend and to the city. It’s sad.”
The councilwoman said Ellars’ care for Marietta and its residents was obvious in her tireless work to rally volunteers, but also in her care for individuals. Richardson said Ellars was always out to make people smile.
Richardson recalled she and Ellars sitting in the second row of the Strand Theatre last year for its Motown revival event, singing and dancing along to the music.
“I’m sure the people around us were like, ‘Who are these crazy women?’” she said, laughing. “We just had a blast.”
Sometimes, Richardson said, Ellars would show up to council meetings just to make faces at her from the back of the room.
“Everything about Joan was just large,” she said, laughing. “She just was a great, great person.”
Though her title was with Keep Marietta Beautiful, Mayor Steve Tumlin called her “an ambassador for the city.” He said Ellars’ wit and energy ensured she never met a stranger.
“She was a memorable character in the best of ways,” he said.
Tumlin said he was always impressed at Ellars’ ability to charm a crowd of volunteers to get done whatever job she set out to do, including Saturday morning road cleanups.
“That takes some doing,” he said.
And when it came to funding her endeavors, the mayor said Ellars would do whatever she had to.
“She was a good lobbyist. If she wanted a little extra money for a project and she couldn’t get it out of (City Manager Bill) Bruton or (Rich) Buss with parks, she’d come after me,” Tumlin said. “Her heart was so good, sooner or later, she was going to get something that was good for the city.”
Johnny Sinclair, a Marietta real estate agent and former councilman, agreed. He called Ellars a “legendary figure of this city hall.”
“She was the public face of the city of Marietta,” he said.
Sinclair said Ellars’ love for Marietta was obvious through her involvement in as many city events as possible, including organization of parades and the annual Taste of Marietta food festival.
Maggi Moss, community engagement supervisor for Marietta Parks and Recreation, said Ellars loved her job and loved being around other Mariettans.
Like Sinclair, Moss noted Ellars’ love for parade season, saying she was always able to talk a group of Marietta firefighters into helping her build her patriotic, ‘keep Marietta clean’ float, for which she won city awards on multiple occasions.
Moss said Ellars took whatever time was necessary to educate children from local schools on the importance of recycling, planting trees and other environmental volunteering, and she also organized community partnerships to clean up parks and rivers.
“And it ended up being so much fun when we would do things that it was like, ‘This is not work. How am I getting paid to do this, because this is so much fun?’ And it’s because she made it fun,” she said.
Moss said members of other branches of the Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation and partner organizations have also reached out to the city to extend their condolences and their remembrances of Ellars.
On its Facebook page Friday — National Arbor Day, as it would happen — Keep Marietta Beautiful shared a video of Ellars’ past Georgia Arbor Day visit to Dunleith Elementary School. Ellars is seen giving an outdoor lecture while standing in front of planter boxes or prompting a student to cover the roots of a newly planted tree.
“We are saddened by the passing of Joan, but revel in the memories we made with her. Hug your loved ones & continue to Keep Marietta Beautiful in Joan’s memory,” the post reads in part.
Moss has served as acting executive director of Keep Marietta Beautiful since Ellars’ retirement and said she’s fully aware of the enormous shoes Ellars has left her to fill. She said losing Ellars, whom she called a “city icon,” will leave a hole at city hall.
“She was just full of life. (We’re) saddened today by the loss of Joan,” she said. “There’s missing pieces right now.”
