Jim Miller Park will soon be open to free COVID-19 testing again.
Starting Monday, people can get free, drive-thru tests at Gate 7 at the park, located at 2245 Callaway Road near Marietta.
Pre-registration is required, but appointments are not. Anyone who is registered can visit any time between 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday-Friday.
To pre-register, visit: mako.exchange/splash/GAmakotesting.
People without access to a computer, smartphone or internet can call (844) 625-6522, press 1 and ask the customer service representative for help registering in Georgia.
Although the test is free, insurance will be billed.
