Jim Miller testing
Buy Now

In this March photo, cars line up at the COVID-19 testing center at Jim Miller Park.

 File

Jim Miller Park will soon be open to free COVID-19 testing again.

Starting Monday, people can get free, drive-thru tests at Gate 7 at the park, located at 2245 Callaway Road near Marietta.

Pre-registration is required, but appointments are not. Anyone who is registered can visit any time between 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday-Friday.

To pre-register, visit: mako.exchange/splash/GAmakotesting.

People without access to a computer, smartphone or internet can call (844) 625-6522, press 1 and ask the customer service representative for help registering in Georgia.

Although the test is free, insurance will be billed.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.