A drive-thru coronavirus testing site at Jim Miller Park no longer requires a referral from a doctor, Cobb County announced Thursday.
Qualifying for a test has also become easier. Cobb & Douglas Public Health posted on its website that "ALL symptomatic individuals are eligible for COVID-19 testing."
Priority will still be given to health care workers, first responders, law enforcement and long-term care facility residents and staff "regardless of whether they are or are not symptomatic."
The expanded criteria come on the heels of an earlier expansion announced Tuesday, which limited symptomatic people who could get a test to those at high risk of developing serious illness from the coronavirus and critical workers as well as household members of those groups or people who have recently come into contact with someone with a confirmed infection.
In a video posted to Youtube on Thursday afternoon, County Chairman Mike Boyce stood in front of the park and said "We're able to handle any number and all number of people coming out here."
