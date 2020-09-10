As more people struggle with mental health amid the pandemic, Jim Ford, one of Georgia's leading suicide prevention advocates, is there with an outstretched hand.
In June, a quarter of U.S. adults were experiencing symptoms of depression and over a third had symptoms of either depression or anxiety, according to the National Center for Health Statistics.
Ford, a Marietta resident, serves on the board of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention's state chapter. He also serves as a counselor for the Georgia Crisis Text Line, where anyone in any type of crisis can find someone to listen to them via text.
Ford's life has been shaped by suicide. As a seven year old riding his bicycle home, he was directed to a neighbor's house. His father had died by suicide. At the time, few people talked about suicide, and when he told people or they found out about his father's death, he was met with judgment on top of his grief, he said. So Ford told people that his father died of a heart attack instead.
"I think we've come a long way," he told the MDJ. "That's kind of what the goal is for AFSP, to have people talk about it and let people know it's okay not to be okay."
As a teenager, Ford lost a cousin close to his age, and later another cousin, both to suicide.
Ford himself has had suicidal thoughts, though he says he's never acted on them. Thanks to his wife and support network, his faith and coping strategies, he's managed his mental health over the years, he said. Some things he has found that help include listening to music and exercising at the gym.
He uses his experience to help others. For four years, he's been a crisis counselor for Georgia Crisis Text Line.
"My very first text was something like, 'Hi, I'm Jim. I'm here to listen. What's on your mind?' And the first text I got was a response of, 'To pull the trigger or not pull the trigger?'" he said. "You know, baptism by fire, but the training is very good. So I said something like, 'Hey, I know you're hurting. I'm here for you. Will you do me a favor and put the gun in a drawer, another room while we talk?' And if they do that it immediately brings the conversation down because at crisis text line, our whole job is to get someone from a hot moment to a cool calm."
Ford has also worked on a healing and loss committee for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, talking with others who have lost a loved one to suicide.
"God is using my experience from a kid and the pain to help others who are suffering. And I think that's really cool," he said.
Suicide has been on the rise in recent years, and in 2018, 48,344 Americans died by suicide, according to AFSP.
Ford and others in AFSP are gearing up for their annual event, the Out of the Darkness Georgia Experience. Like many others, the organization's largest fundraiser has gone online because of COVID-19. Nov. 8, participants will walk to raise awareness about suicide prevention and give hope to survivors. Because it's a virtual event, walkers can choose their own course and what time to start.
"The association continues to raise the bar for awareness of suicide prevention," Ford said. "It looks differently, but you know, it's not dampening our spirits by any means...The commitment and the passion of the Georgia chapter is still there. We want to get the message out (to) the people who lost someone or are struggling themselves, so they know that help is still available."
Participants set fundraising goals and are encouraged to challenge their friends on social media to help raise money.
To register or for more information, visit bit.ly/3hk0axH.
To reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, call 800-273-8255. The lifeline is 24/7 and available in both English and Spanish. To text a crisis counselor, text ‘GA’ To 741-741.
