L’Shana Tova!
That’s the way to wish for a sweet new year as Jewish believers prepare for the holiest days on the calendar.
Sundown on Sunday marks the start of Rosh Hashanah, which begins the Ten Days of Repentance leading to Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement. It will also mark the start of the year 5780 on the Hebrew calendar.
Unlike the New Year’s Day that comes on Jan. 1, Rosh Hashanah is a time for reflection and making amends, said Rabbi Daniel Dorsch, senior rabbi at Congregation Etz Chaim in east Cobb.
“It’s not just sins that we may have committed as individuals, but it’s also things like, we may have shortcomings that we may have had as a community, and ways that we wish to strive to improve together,” he said. “And each year, just like the secular new year, we try to make New Year’s resolutions about how we’re going to be better in the next year. And as Jews, we certainly make promises to ourselves, you strive to improve both spiritually and personally, as far as our interpersonal relationships with each between each other, and also our relationship with God.”
As for Rabbi Dorsch, he’s going to pledge to spend more time with his family next year.
“Funnily enough, I’m teaching a class on work-life balance this year, and I will tell you that every rabbi has to look themselves in the mirror and wonder why they teach a class like that,” he said. “That will certainly be something that I will be striving for. I like to joke that I’m both a rabbi and a dad, and not in that order. I want to strive to spend more time with my family and my kids.”
It’s traditional to eat apples and honey for the High Holy Days, sweet foods to help bring a sweet new year.
Dosch said a typical Saturday service might bring in 150 worshipers, but the holy days will likely bring in between 1,800 and 2,000.
Those congregants will see a special service that includes the blowing of the shofar, an instrument made from a ram’s horn with special symbolism.
“According to the story of the binding of Isaac, at the very last moment, Abraham was about to sacrifice his son Isaac on the altar, and God caused a ram to be seen in the thicket, and he sacrificed that ram instead of Isaac,” Dorsch said. “And so we use the shofar to remember that story. It’s a clarion call for us to remember, to call us to repent and to be better in the coming year.”
On Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the year, the faithful will spend the day in fasting and prayer until sundown Oct. 9.
“That is when Jews will bolt out of the synagogue as fast as they can to go to their friend’s home for a break the fast celebration,” Dorsch said with a laugh.
The rabbi said there are no specific foods to break the fast with, but many choose traditional Jewish foods.
“Things like blitzes and egg salad and tuna fish, bagels, things that symbolize the circle of life,” he said. “But I know people who go to Waffle House. Not too many, but whatever you want to eat is really up to you.”
This year’s High Holy Days will be extra special for Etz Chaim as the synagogue recently completed renovations to its sanctuary, adding accessible features including wheelchair ramps and assistance for the hearing-impaired.
Dorsch said the new additions are in line with the spirit of the High Holy Days.
“We’re very, very excited because this is an opportunity for us to welcome Jews of all stripes to let nobody feel like that we left them out because they couldn’t enter the synagogue and encourage full participation,” he said. “So for us as a synagogue this year, it’s a very exciting thing.”
