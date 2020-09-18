At a time when many may feel ready for a fresh start, Cobb County's Jewish community is observing Rosh Hashana, which marks the new year in their religious calendar.
Celebrations for the holiday, which started sundown Friday and lasts through sundown Sunday, like many during the coronavirus pandemic, look different this year. Some congregations are holding services only online, though some of the traditions are the same. In the synagogue, a shofar — a ram's horn — is still played to signal the new year. At home, families are still having meals with apples and honey, which traditionally symbolize a sweet year to come.
Rosh Hashana is one of the most meaningful holidays in the Jewish calendar, marking the start of the High Holy Days and a 10-day period, called the Days of Repentance or the Days of Awe, leading up to Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement.
"It's a celebration of the soul, of the potential of human beings to reach our full potential," said Rabbi Larry Sernovitz of Temple Kol Emeth in east Cobb. "If we take it seriously, it has the potential to transform our lives, not just during the High Holy Days season, but throughout this next year, to do things that we never thought we could ever do."
Regular Shabbat services at Temple Kol Emeth have stayed online since March. The Rosh Hashana services are also online, but will feature a more special holiday experience streamed from the sanctuary, Sernovitz said.
Even though worshipers aren't meeting in person, they can share prayers through notes in a replica of Jerusalem's Western Wall at the synagogue, which will be shared with the whole congregation through Yom Kippur, Sernovitz said.
"We put notes in there for our hopes and dreams, our prayers, and we’ll be reading them aloud over the course of the holidays this year," he said.
Congregants were also given holiday bags, including apples and honey, as a way of the synagogue "letting them know we care about them," he said.
On Saturday, some members of the congregation will participate in a version of Taschlich, in which people throw breadcrumbs into moving water to represent casting off sins, the rabbi said.
Congregation Ner Tamid near Marietta similarly gave out apples and honey to congregants, as well as prayer books to follow along with services, even though prayers are also on the screen during their Zoom broadcasts, said Rabbi Joseph Prass.
Prass' whole family has been involved with the Rosh Hashana service at Ner Tamid, with his children reading prayers, blowing the shofar and helping with other parts of the service. Prass said his congregation is getting the most out of the online format, with opportunities for people to engage with the service. It's also an opportunity to play music in a way they couldn't before, through prerecorded songs.
"We are going to still involve our congregants as if they were present. So when we reach a certain page, and normally I would call up someone to read a few pages, or some prayers, or a young person might lead a song for us, they’re still going to do that," Prass said. "We’re not going to be together physically, but spiritually, communally we will be together."
Chabad Jewish Center of Kennesaw, which serves students at Kennesaw State University and the surrounding community, is holding in-person services at an undisclosed, offsite location for both Rosh Hashana and Yom Kippur, by reservation only to limit attendance. The services are planned to be inside and outside for multiple, limited groups. The center did not respond to a request to comment for this story by press time.
The holiday is a time for introspection, to look back on what one has done over the past year, Prass said.
"For me, it is one of the most moving times of the year," he said. "I think we all can look deeply at how we have behaved, at any time. During this period of quarantine, during this period of everything else that has happened ... there has been great civil unrest. We’re in the midst of a very contentious election. It challenges us to look at how we have behaved and how we will behave in the year ahead."
Prass said he will discuss with his congregation how to use your time well at the start of the Jewish new year.
Sernovitz said he has two main messages he wants to share: resilience in the face of challenging times and a call for unity in the world.
Congregation Ner Tamid's Saturday service is at 10 a.m. Services are live streamed via Zoom, and the Saturday and Friday night services will be available on the synagogue's YouTube channel. To register for Congregation Ner Tamid High Holidays services, visit bit.ly/32GbIYi.
Temple Kol Emeth has multiple Saturday services via Zoom, including a main service at 10:30 a.m., an "afternoon experience" at 3:30 p.m. and Taschlich at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, the Rosh Hashana second day virtual service is at 10:30 a.m. For login details and more information, visit www.kolemeth.net.
Congregation Etz Chaim has services from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. There will be a Taschlich by appointment only at 5 p.m. Sunday. To see streamed services or for more information, visit www.etzchaim.net.
For more details about Chabad Kennesaw's services, contact office@chabadkennesaw.org.
