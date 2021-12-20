EAST COBB — It may not look like it, Commissioner Jerica Richardson says, but behind the curtain of local government, things can move at lightning speed.
“You perceive that things move slowly from the outside, but decisions are made in a very short amount of time. So I know mentally I’m functioning off of February right now, because January is booked and done,” she said with a laugh.
In a wide-ranging interview, Richardson — a first-time elected official who helped turn Cobb County’s governing board blue a year ago — said that revelation has been one of the biggest surprises in a year chock-full of them.
Coming into office with some 38 priorities by her own count, Richardson told the MDJ this week she’s “incredibly proud” of the work she’s accomplished in her first 12 months.
There’s been town halls around mobility, transit, environmentalism, and local master planning initiatives. She’s developed relationships with military and federal partners in Cobb, and helped pass a fiscal 2022 budget that increased pay for police and firefighters. She’s in talks with several local firms on a job placement program that’s based on her family’s experience moving to Cobb after Hurricane Katrina.
“We’ve been able to accomplish about 60-70% of what we set out to do for this year on that long list. So I’m incredibly proud of that,” she said.
State Rep. Erick Allen, D-Smyrna, who once hired Richardson as his campaign manager, had high praise for his former pupil.
“I think one of the greatest assets an elected official has is an engaged constituency,” Allen said. “She has done a phenomenal job of engaging and reaching out to a diverse subsection of her constituency and really using them as her sounding board. I think she’s had an amazing first year, and I attribute it to her approach.”
And of course, among the other successes for District 2, there was the triumph of the Atlanta Braves winning their first World Series since moving to Cobb more than four years ago.
“You realize we had the World Series going on, several conferences, an anime conference, (and) several concerts. The former president of the United States was here. There were all kinds of other dignitaries, all at the same time,” she said. “And we didn’t make the news for anything but a fantastic World Series. That is amazing.”
Setbacks
The year also saw its fair share of challenges for the freshman commissioner. Despite positive indicators earlier in the year, the pandemic continues to rage. Flooding rocked swaths of east Cobb months ago, leaving homeowners with millions in damages and still no clear path forward. Several lawmakers and prominent east Cobbers, meanwhile, are drumming up support to form a new city in the area with some 50,000 residents, as another movement in Vinings gains steam.
Richardson said she hasn’t had much in the way of talks with the cityhood advocates.
“There’s certainly information that we’re pulling together for what cityhood … how it would impact the rest of the county. Because there are impacts that people should be aware of. But no formal conversation has occurred. Not even informal, frankly. But I have spoken with residents that are highly concerned about cityhood.”
Cityhood movements — not just in east Cobb — came back in full force this year after Democrats recaptured the county government. While partisan motivations aren’t the whole story, Richardson said, she also doesn’t buy cityhood advocates’ stance that the movements aren’t political.
“I don’t think it’s the sole contributor, because we’ve seen these cityhood movements even prior to our election,” she said. “But are the motivations absolutely pure? No. They’re not.”
There was also, of course, the very public spat between the commission’s Democratic members and the Cobb Chamber of Commerce over Richardson’s decision to approve an apartment complex within Dobbins Air Reserve Base’s accident potential zone.
The chamber, at the time, accused the board of jeopardizing the base’s future by approving a development which had faced objections from the Air Force. Chairwoman Lisa Cupid defended the board, arguing a double standard had been applied to her and her colleagues given past developments which affected the base were approved without uproar.
Given the long precedent in Cobb of acceding to development, Richardson said she still believes she made the right call based on the particular facts of the zoning case. But it was the wrong call, she said, in the broader context of the consequences the decision had. She added, “You’ve got to balance property rights, and we did — the Planning Commission and myself — everyone did their due diligence to understand as much as we could about all the different nuances of that case. And, you know, I see stipulations is one of the greatest powers of a commission.”
‘Look our fear in the eye’
Tying together all those issues, from the floods, to the cityhood pushes, to the Dobbins controversy, have been multiplying concerns in Cobb about the pace of development as the county continues to grow.
“I think there is a legitimate concern about density … so much change has happened, and change can be scary, but there is a right way and a wrong way. If you just sit back and you do nothing, or if you sit back and you just say no, no, no — change is going to come and it’s not going to be strategic.
“But if you say, OK, we know things are changing, we know population’s increasing … then it gives you the opportunity to say, what should our change look like? How can it work for our families, and how can it work for our communities? That is the conversation that I’m trying to have with our community, which is basically saying, we’ve got to look our fear in the eye and say, I’m not scared of you.”
But some of the heat the commission has taken in recent months, Richardson said, especially over a proposed unified development code, isn’t all grounded in truth. She pointed to allegations that the broad code reform effort is based on “hidden agendas” as one example, echoing Cupid’s repeated denial that the project is a backdoor plan to urbanize the county.
“This is something that was being discussed even before we were elected as board members. This is an ongoing conversation that’s certainly meant to clean up our code, instead of (on) an ad hoc basis,” she said. “This is a more proactive approach to say, What’s our single source? Where are these conflicts (in the code), and how do we make sure that they’re — that we’re being consistent in how you look at it? And are there opportunities that we’ve never explored?”
Looking ahead
2022 promises to be just as momentous for Richardson as this year, if not more so. Among the biggest ticket items on her docket will be working on the forthcoming mobility sales tax referendum, or M-SPLOST.
Richardson, who hosted a lively town hall on the proposal last month, hasn’t yet shown her cards on what she wants the project list to look like — heavy rail versus an expanded bus system, for example. But she says that’s because she’s “agnostic” on what form possible transit expansion specifically takes.
“I have pages and pages of what I’d like to see,” she said. “I want to see a real strategic plan that is consistent with how we want to see Cobb County grow. I’ve heard this idea of Kennesaw being a college town … there are infrastructural things that have to happen for that to be successful. We talk about connecting our different military bases and Chattanooga … when we look at connecting Cobb County specifically to Fulton or specifically to travel options, there are some strategic aspects to that. Tourism — if we want the Battery area to be a tourism destination, there are strategic infrastructural pieces that needs to be added to that.
“It’s really understanding, what do we want to accomplish? And then the mobility transportation layer should mirror that.”
Commissioners have also been beset with hundreds of new staffing requests in recent months from department heads who say they don’t have the manpower to get their work done. Richardson likewise doesn’t yet know what’ll come of those requests.
“There are lots of ways to skin a cat. It could be a combination of more public-private partnerships, or more capital funding, that decreases the need for maintenance and operations. There are lots of ways to get there that don’t necessarily mean an increase in a millage, but it could also mean an increase in a millage. I don’t know. We’re not at that point yet,” she said.
But Richardson “absolutely” agrees with the consensus of the department heads — that Cobb has been doing a lot with a little for far too long.
As she put it, “For the level of service that we’re asking for, and the current way in which we operate, and the current way in which our capital and our buckets are assigned — yes, this county has been vastly underfunded.”
(1) comment
Try fixing the clerks office. Property titles could be found in 1-3 days after closing now its 60 days!! Called and was told majority of the experienced employees left. They can’t get employees trained and obviously a serious problem in the clerks office. When Fulton county is doing it in 5 days and Cobb is 60 days we need a serious look at what or who is the problem.
