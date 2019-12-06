The 2019 Cobb Football Friday Superior Plumbing UPICKEM Contest's overall winner is Jeff Roginsky of Powder Springs.
Roginsky, who works for C.W. Matthews Contracting Company as a division vice president of IT, had a final score of 489 points.
He walks away with the grand title having never won an individual week of game selections, but came in third place one week during the season. His story is similar to 2017 overall winner Geoff Resnik and 2018 overall winner Brent Jones, who also never won an individual week during their seasons.
A frequent player in the contest, Roginsky took time studying the teams each week by visiting MaxPreps and ESPN to look at statistics.
“I was excited when he called me,” Roginsky said when asked how he felt after being notified by Marietta Daily Journal Associate Publisher Wade Stephens that he was this year’s overall winner.
Roginsky, who was at work when he received Stephens' call, said that he knew how close the contest was and had been watching.
"There was somebody who was right on my heels," he said. "I was thinking odds are that they are going to go against the grain on this last game just for a long shot. There was only one point separating us, so I didn't deviate from how I was doing it all year and stuck with the teams that I thought were going to win."
The UPICKEM contest requires participants to predict which high school, college and professional teams will win their respective games each weekend during the football season.
This year’s contest, which is in its seventh year, saw Matt Martin of Peacthree City finish in second place overall with a score of 488.
Third place went to Joe Tackett of Powder Springs with a final score of 486 points. Dr. Donny Fowler of Atlanta finished fourth with 486. Richard Dockery of Forrest, Illinois rounded out the top five finishers this season with a final score of 486 points.
Second Street uses the score approximation from the Tie-Breaker game to base its rank when scores are tied. The fan with the lowest "score approximation" wins.
If there is still a tie the computer then chooses a random winner from those who are tied.
“The weekly prizes for this season’s contest were almost $2,000 each week and we could not do this each year without the generosity of our great sponsors,” Stephens said. “It was a very competitive season with 55 more players this year than 2018."
Dr. Fowler of OrthoAtlanta led the Cobb UPICKEM VIPs with a score of 486, followed by Will Peterson of Otter's Chicken with 481, and the Journal's general manager Lee Garrett just edged past her brother and Journal publisher Otis Brumby by one point to take third place with 467 points.
This year’s presenting sponsors included Superior Plumbing, Ed Voyles Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Pinnacle Orthopaedics and Otter’s Chicken.
Other sponsors include Williamson Bros. BBQ of Marietta, Sports X 106.3 FM/1230 AM, the North Georgia State Fair, the Atlanta Braves, CitruSolution Carpet Cleaning Services, Open Roads Complete RV, Ortho Atlanta, Dough In The Box, Bowlero of Marietta, Governors Gun Club and Chow King.
“The Cobb Football Friday Superior Plumbing UPICKEM Contest has become a fan favorite and a great success, thanks to the support of our sponsors and the excitement our community has shown for it,” said Stephens. “We look forward to kicking off another exciting year of UPICKEM next fall.”
Also in its seventh year, Superior Plumbing and the Marietta Daily Journal are giving away an Apple iPad to kindergarten through 12th grade public and private school teachers in Cobb County each week when school is in session.
Parents, students and fellow teachers can nominate teachers at mdjonline.com under the “Apple for Your Teacher” icon and teachers can win an iPad each week through the end of the school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.