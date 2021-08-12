Real estate firm RE/MAX Premier will host a jazzy fundraiser in Mableton Friday evening, the proceeds from which will benefit Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.
“Concert Under Stars” at the Mable House Amphitheatre will feature jazz trio Gritz and Jelly Butter, saxophonist BK Jackson “and other local favorites,” according to a news release.
Mikari Tarpley, a local performing arts student and young Broadway and film actress, will be the evening’s special guest performer. Tarpley is currently in remission from cancer and received treatment from Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.
Tickets are on sale at the Mable House Amphitheatre box office and on Ticketmaster. Ticket prices range from $26-$41. Discounted tickets are available
for teachers, first responders and front-line workers. All of the proceeds will go to the benefiting organizations.
Picnic baskets and lawn chairs are encouraged for those who purchase lawn seats.
The Mable House Amphitheatre is at 5239 Floyd Road SW in Mableton. The event begins at 7:30 p.m.
