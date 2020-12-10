MARIETTA — Jason D. Marbutt was sworn into office on the Cobb Superior Court Thursday, stepping into the seat left by outgoing Judge Stephen Schuster.
Marbutt beat Gregory Shenton in the August nonpartisan runoff, receiving 30,831 votes or 55.8 percent.
Marbutt, who previously served as a senior assistant district attorney for Cobb County, was joined by his parents, wife and children. Incoming Chief Judge Robert Leonard presided over the swearing-in.
Marbutt was visibly emotional as he began his speech. Speaking of his prepared remarks, he said, “I don’t know that it fully captures how appreciative I am … how humbled I am by the support and the love of everybody who came together to really get the message out.”
Cobb County’s new judge promised to be impartial, just and principled in all his work.
“I believe in due process. I believe in truth,” Marbutt said. “I believe in the notion that equal justice under the law is the right of every man and woman no matter where they come from, what they look like, how they worship or what they believe.”
Marbutt also noted he will stick to the principles that guided him throughout his career. “I will tell you that all things being equal, when faced with a conflict and having to choose between speaking up about my beliefs or holding my tongue, my instinct is going to be to speak up,” he said.
After an invocation by Marbutt’s brother, Forrest, and remarks from fellow attorney William J. Atkins, Marbutt’s wife, Olivia, gave a speech congratulating her husband. In particular, she called on her husband to let his convictions guide him, and pursue his work passionately but impartially.
“Remind all those who come before you that they matter, that you care, and that though their days may currently be dark, there is still hope and redemption in this world,” Olivia Marbutt said.
Earlier in the ceremony, Judge Leonard spoke to the unique character of the Cobb circuit and welcomed Marbutt into its ranks.
“What separates from about any other that you’ll run into is the collegiality on it,” Leonard said. “And that is one of the most important things for me to try and maintain as we move forward through this period of change.”
Judge Schuster, who is retiring after holding the seat since 2005, mentioned the challenges and joys that lay ahead for the new judge.
“You are about to take on the most thrilling and professional endeavor of your career. Sometimes it’ll be frustrating. Sometimes it’ll be tedious. But it will always be rewarding,” Schuster said.
Also attending the ceremony were Judge Schuster’s predecessors, Thomas Cauthorn and Senior Judge Michael Stoddard.
Stoddard called upon Scripture, reading from Micah 6:8, “He has shown all you people what is good. And what does the Lord require of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God.”
Cauthorn, meanwhile, kept his remarks brief. Offering just one piece of advice, he told the incoming judge, “Be of good humor.”
