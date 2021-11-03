Jaillene Hunter prevailed Tuesday in a three-way race for the Ward 4 seat on the Marietta Board of Education.
With 100% of precincts reporting, Hunter had more than 1,500 votes, or 57%. In a distant second was George Darden, with 839 votes, or 31%. Angie Smith came in third with 302 votes, or 11%.
In other school board races, Ward 2 incumbent Jason Waters held off challenger P.J. Hardy; A.B. Almy bested Erica D. Bush for the Ward 3 seat being vacated by Randy Weiner, who did not seek reelection; and Jeff DeJarnett and Alex Castro will head to a runoff election for the Ward 1 seat vacated earlier this year when Alan Levine resigned after the Journal reported he no longer lived in his district as required by state law.
Waters won with 1,287 votes, or 66% to Hardy's 651 votes.
Almy won with 1,048 votes, or 71%, to Bush's 412.
DeJarnett earned 195 votes, or 44%, with Castro edging out Lisa Lindsay with 132 votes to her 115.
Ward 4 incumbent Allison Gruehn did not seek reelection. The race for her open seat became the most expensive among those for the school board, attracting high profile donors.
Hunter, a former political operative under Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle, staked out some of the conservative turf in the Ward 4 race, telling the Journal she would support a ban on the teaching of critical race theory (CRT) in Marietta schools. Hunter said she would support mask mandates “in a limited and temporary manner” if deemed necessary.
Darden, an assistant professor at Georgia Gwinnett College and former high school teacher, and Smith, a Marietta attorney, told the Journal they oppose a ban on CRT on the grounds that such measures are an unnecessary and partisan distraction. They also said mask mandates in schools were helpful measures.
