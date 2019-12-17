A 50-year-old male inmate at the Cobb County jail punched another inmate so hard the victim’s jaw was shattered and rendered useless, police say.
Tyrone Tucker, of Marietta, was in custody at the county jail when he hit fellow inmate Leonard Otto Kosinski, 37, on the jaw with a closed fist “causing the jaw to shatter and leaving it useless,” Tucker’s arrest warrant states.
Police said the assault happened between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 6 and it was recorded on the jail’s surveillance video.
Kosinski has not been charged in relation to the incident, based on recent warrants and jail records.
Tucker, originally from Michigan, has been in the Cobb jail without bond for 116 days since his arrest by Cobb police in south Marietta on Aug. 23, his jail record states.
Tucker is charged with felony cocaine possession, misdemeanor counts of failing to move over for an emergency vehicle and driving on a suspended license, and felony counts of violating probation and aggravated battery.
Kosinski, of Atlanta, has been in the Cobb jail without bond for 49 days since his arrest by Cobb sheriff’s deputies at the Fulton County jail on Oct. 29, his record shows.
Kosinski is charged with felony probation violation, for which he is denied bond, as well as misdemeanor counts of fighting and simple assault, for which he is subject to a $2,000 bond, his jail record states.
Warrants show Kosinski was also an inmate in the Cobb jail in August 2018 when he allegedly spat in an officer’s face.
