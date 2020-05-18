Major retailer J.C. Penney is expected to announce in coming weeks whether it will close its only Cobb County store, in Kennesaw, as part of its bankruptcy and restructuring process.
The 118-year-old Texas-based company announced late Friday it had filed for bankruptcy and will be shuttering some stores as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, explaining doors will close throughout the Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings.
“The first phase of closures, including specific store details and timing, will be disclosed in the coming weeks,” the company said May 15.
J.C. Penney has 846 stores nationwide, and has yet to announce how many will likely be closed.
The Cobb County store is located in Town Center Mall, at 400 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway in Kennesaw.
J.C. Penney states online it has recently reopened over 50 of its stores nationwide, including two in Georgia — at South Point Shopping Center in McDonough and Augusta Mall — after closing all stores in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. All other Georgia stores, including the Kennesaw location, remain closed, per the company's website.
Approximately 112 J.C. Penney stores will be reopening Wednesday, communications manager Kristen Bennett told the MDJ Monday, adding she did not have any news to share about the Kennesaw store.
"It is still early in the process, and we don’t have a list to share of the stores impacted by the restructuring," Bennett said. "We will continue to keep our valued customers and associates informed as information becomes available."
J.C. Penney is the fourth and largest major retailer to file for bankruptcy as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, alongside Neiman Marcus, J.Crew and Stage Stores, as reported by Associated Press, which states U.S. retail sales fell a record 16.4% from March to April.
There are 21 J.C. Penney stores in Georgia, according to the company’s website.
“The coronavirus pandemic has created unprecedented challenges for our families, our loved ones, our communities, and our country,” said Penney’s CEO Jill Soltau in a statement Friday. “As a result, the American retail industry has experienced a profoundly different new reality, requiring J.C. Penney to make difficult decisions in running our business to protect the safety of our associates and customers and the future of our company.”
The company claims it has $500 million in cash on hand and has received commitments of $900 million in financing to help it operate during the restructuring. It said that it will be looking at different options, including the sale of the company.
The restructuring should reduce several billion dollars of its debt and provide more flexibility to navigate the financial fallout from the pandemic, J.C. Penney said.
