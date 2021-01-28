PINE MOUNTAIN — The security system at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center has long needed an upgrade, newly-elected Sheriff Craig Owens told the county's governing board Thursday.
Replacing the old system could cost an estimated $15 million. A six-year 1% sales tax voters recently approved will send it $6 million by 2028. But the system is expected to fail long before then, according to a slide he shared.
"You're talking about over 1,500 inmates walking around free in our community," he said. "This right here is a public safety nightmare for us if we don't get it fixed soon."
It was among several examples of deferred maintenance shared by county department heads Thursday, the second day of a three-day retreat at Callaway Resort and Gardens.
The government running a county long known for its high quality of life and low taxes is struggling, they said.
"There have been decisions that have been made by others before us, whether they were board members or whether they were department heads ... that have put us in a situation where we got to really think through how we move forward," McMorris said. "It's not throwing shade, it's not throwing anybody under the bus, it is what it is."
Cobb Chair Lisa Cupid said addressing issues raised by county staff Thursday would depend, in part, on the level of growth in the county's tax digest.
"We know that the persons who we could be asking to pay for this are the same people who are also being impacted by the pandemic," she said. "So, we're kind of in a wait-and-see approach. But at least today gave us the opportunity to see, by having a light show us where we are."
Speaking during a break in the day's proceedings, McMorris said of decisions made in past years by the Board of Commissioners: "It's not sustainable."
McMorris cited other major counties in metro Atlanta — Fulton, DeKalb, Gwinnett — who, she says, offer a similar level of municipal services but levy higher property tax rates.
"By no means are we saying that, you know, we're trying to raise millage rates by three mills," McMorris said. "We're just saying: we're not that far behind in population or services, but, at the end of the day, when you compute and do an apples to apples comparison, we've been doing it for far less. But the needs are no less."
How does it get done?
"We just do it," she said. "That solgan of, 'Expect the best' — if it takes longer hours, we do it."
The situation has led to high turnover in county government, said Tony Hagler, Cobb's head of human resources.
Before the Great Recession, annual merit raises for county employees were all but assured, Hagler said; the only question was, "how much?" Since then, it has become more sporadic, and pay at Cobb has fallen behind that of other metro counties, he said.
In 2018, under then-Chairman Mike Boyce, the commission raise the millage rate from 6.76 mills to 8.46 mills.
Commissioners approved a pay increase for about 2,000 county employees in 2017 and approved pay hikes for public safety employees in 2019 and 2020. Recently introduced fringe benefits include six weeks of parental leave, more vacation time, expanded teleworking opportunity, and more.
Despite that, turnover among the county's 4,000-plus workforce in 2020 was 9% among those on the county's traditional pension plan and 13% among those on its less generous "hybrid plan," which took effect in 2010. And 23 departments have turnover rates above 15%.
"The applicants we're attracting are not really the best for our county positions," Hagler said.
Cobb Chairwoman Lisa Cupid said she was surprised by the information shared Thursday.
"From being here, I knew that we were kicking some cans down the road," she said. "But I didn't know we were kicking a full barrel."
