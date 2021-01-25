Inez Long of Marietta, one of Cobb County's few surviving World War II veterans, celebrates her 100th birthday Saturday.
“It’s good to be alive,” Long said of the approaching milestone.
Born Minnie Inez Scurry on Jan. 30, 1921, in the south Georgia town of McRae, Long said her older sister became a nurse despite their father’s insistence that she be a teacher. She followed in her sister’s footsteps, and graduated as a registered nurse from Emory’s Crawford W. Long Hospital School of Nursing, according to family records. That hospital is now Emory University Hospital Midtown.
She worked a little over a year as an industrial nurse in a Savannah shipyard, enlisted in the Army Air Corps in 1943 during the Second World War.
“The war was on, and that was it,” she said of her decision to use her skills in supporting the war effort.
Inez went through basic training in Greensboro, N.C., and Santa Ana, Calif., and spent the rest of her time stationed at the hospital at Numa Army Air Field in Arizona. There, she tended to patients, administered medicines and shots, and worked on the floor, doing whatever the doctors needed her to do. She especially loved helping with surgeries, she said.
It was at the Numa base hospital that she met her husband, Ed “Bud” Long, who served as a B-17 bomber pilot. As the family story goes, the two lieutenants first met when Ed Long was waking up from a tonsillectomy. He was just as struck by Inez’s beauty as he was by the punches she was landing on him, forcing him to breathe.
Edward Long, who died in 2016, would later tell people that he chased the young Inez all over the hospital for the rest of his stay there, according to an article from their church, Maple Avenue United Methodist Church in Marietta.
The couple married in Yuma in 1944 and would be together for 72 years. Inez Long was discharged when she was pregnant with their first child and moved back to McRae. She waited there for about a year, and when the war was over the Longs and their daughter, Georgia, moved to Marietta.
In Marietta, they had a son, Ed Long, Jr., and Inez continued her nursing career at a local doctor’s office and later became an assistant at a dentist office, while her husband worked at Delta and Lockheed Martin.
Long Jr. remembers his parents being the hosts to many parties on their front porch and in their backyard, always loving to have company. His mother was always active in their church, selling baked goods for church fundraisers at the old fairgrounds. One favorite was pecan tarts.
“I told her when she was selling them at the bazaar at church, she was selling them too cheap. They were always gone,” he said.
Inez Long could also often be found tending her garden, and she loved to can the vegetables she grew, especially mustard pickles. Her son said she also loved pranking her children, and would often spray water at him or play other jokes.
“They were just good parents. We didn’t have much when we were coming up, but they always seemed to provide,” Ed Long Jr. said.
Inez Long’s grandchildren are Alison Skelton, who is also a registered nurse, John Smith and Travis Smith, who is deceased. She has three great-grandchildren: Lindsey, Garrison and John Smith Jr.
Life has been quieter in recent years for Inez Long. She doesn’t remember as well since a stroke a few years ago, and she is hard of hearing. But she still enjoys walks and having company, though the pandemic has curtailed visits by family and friends. The one place she and her son go out together is the occasional trip to the beauty parlor for a haircut.
“One of the doctors said she was a tough old bird, and she is,” her son said.
