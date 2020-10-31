A local educator and champion for student success has reached the national stage for her work in Cobb County.
Barbara Truluck, a school counselor in her sixth year at Palmer Middle School in Kennesaw, is one of five finalists for the American School Counselor Association’s 2021 Counselor of the Year award. Truluck, who has previously been recognized as the 2018 Cobb Middle School Counselor of the year and 2019 Georgia School Counselor of the year, said she is excited to showcase the work at Palmer Middle.
“I’m humbled to be in the top five out of a group of amazing school counselors,” she said. “I’m already a winner because I love what I do every day, supporting my students, families and teachers in the Palmer community.”
Every state nominates their top counselor for the national award, so as the 2019 Counselor of the Year from Georgia, Truluck received the state’s nomination. From the 50 nominees, ASCA chose five finalists.
Truluck, who started her career in education as a middle school science teacher in Florida before making the move to counseling in Cobb County, said she never knew her own school counselors while growing up. After Truluck spent a dozen years teaching in Orlando, her family moved to Georgia and she decided to pursue her dream of becoming a school counselor.
“I went back to school mid-career and got my school counseling degree,” Truluck said. “I’m passionate about my work as a school counselor, to provide that equity in access to all of my students. As a school counselor, I help remove barriers to learning, and help students learn important life skills so they can be successful in the classroom, but also be successful in life.”
Melisa Marsh, the supervisor of counseling for Cobb County School District, said Truluck is the model for others to follow.
“This is a huge deal in the world of school counseling,” Marsh said. “Ms. Truluck models the mission and values of the school counseling profession. She is an example to her colleagues in Cobb, Georgia and nationally.”
The ASCA will announce their winner later this fall, and the organization will celebrate the finalists through virtual events. In a news release, ASCA Executive Director Jill Cook said each of the five finalists help students succeed in and out of the classroom.
“Each year, this School Counselor of the Year program shows us what the research tells us — that school counselors have a significant impact on students’ academic achievement, social/emotional development and plans for life after graduation,” Cook said in the release. “Through their dedication, contributions and excellence, these finalists have demonstrated their commitment to the values and mission of the school counseling profession.”
A Typical Day
In a normal day at Palmer, Truluck runs small group lessons and discussions, meets with individual students to provide mental health resources and leads occasional classroom instruction. Some of the small groups available at the middle school include mentoring groups, leadership groups, a grief group and other student gatherings.
Jenifer Wilson, a parent to a student who attended Palmer, wrote one of Truluck’s recommendation letters to the ASCA, noting that the counselor helped her son deal with typical teasing that takes place in middle school.
“She has a unique way of making others feel like they were a part of the solution making process,” Wilson wrote of Truluck in the July letter. “Mrs. Truluck’s innovative ideas and solutions have helped so many students, parents, teachers and staff resolve issues and conflicts in their lives over the past several years, including my son.”
Truluck said her goal is to connect with students and help them navigate the emotional roller coaster of middle school life, so her daily schedules can vary greatly.
“What makes a school counselor’s day so fun, and challenging at times, is that there are no two days alike,” Truluck said. “We need to be flexible every day to meet the needs of students.”
Truluck hopes for her students, who vary in age from about 11 to 14 years old, to feel welcomed, valued and included. The first step to that, she said, is being known to students.
“It starts from, really, the very first day of school, and being visible and just being there for the students,” Truluck said.
Truluck tries to be visible in the hallways and in the classrooms so students get to know her. She visits every classroom at the start of the year and her office has an open door policy.
She also leads classroom lessons throughout the year, a skill she sharpened through her 12 years of teaching in Florida.
“Having those teaching skills has been helpful as a school counselor to go into the classroom and teach lessons,” Truluck said. “Working as a school counselor is really more than a job for me. It’s a calling that really affords me the opportunity to make a difference in my students’ lives.”
Truluck’s work does not stop with students, however. Her work toward student success can also support teachers and other community members, she said.
“We work for everyone. We work for our whole community. Our teachers, our families, our parents, our administrators, our students,” she said. “We’re just here to support them, and that’s what makes the work so rewarding every day.”
