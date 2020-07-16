Last month, the Cobb school board postponed adopting a resolution condemning racism after board members failed to agree on the wording.
The same thing happened again when the board met Thursday.
Cobb school board member Randy Scamihorn presented a draft resolution, but later tabled it after being challenged by board member David Morgan.
Morgan, one of three African Americans on the board, said the body should avoid voting on Scamihorn’s resolution because it would lead to a split vote.
“Right now, it’s still not right,” Morgan said of the resolution.
Morgan said if the four white board members vote for the resolution, but the three Black board members vote no, “we all lose.”
“We don’t want the stain of, ‘We have a 4-3 vote and it’s absent support from people of color,’” Morgan said. “That would be horrible.”
Morgan proposed delaying a vote on the resolution until the board had a document that all seven members could agree with.
“I just don’t want to be a part of an outfit that’s deeply fractured and missing the mark, especially with something that’s so important," he said.
When the board couldn't agree on the wording last month, Scamihorn, Morgan and board member Jaha Howard agreed to meet to see if consensus could be reached. Scamihorn said they held three meetings, but in the end, he and Howard could not come to an agreement.
Like Morgan, board member Charisse Davis said Thursday she could not support Scamihorn’s resolution either. She called on Scamihorn to withdraw his recommendation, and later encouraged him to review the anti-racism resolution approved by the Marietta school board on Tuesday. Scamihorn said he had, holding up a copy.
Howard, who asked that his resolution be withdrawn Thursday after posting one on his Facebook page Wednesday, agreed with Morgan and Davis. Like Davis, he called on Scamihorn to rescind the resolution.
“I think it’s a great idea if our colleague were to remove the resolution altogether as opposed to having a vote that would be 4-3 split down, not only party line, racial line,” Howard said. “And, how embarrassing is it to have a vote about racism where the black people on the board voted against it?”
Scamihorn defended the resolution, saying it lined up with similar documents approved by other governments. In the end, though, he suggested tabling his document for 90 days. Meantime, Cobb school board Chairman Brad Wheeler said he would work with Morgan to come up with a draft that everyone could agree with.
“Mr. Morgan, you and I have a challenge, Wheeler said. “Let’s get this right.”
