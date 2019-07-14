John Mark, the Austell man who rushed back into his collapsed home to save his son’s life, said the credit for the rescue belongs with someone else.
“It’s not me, it’s actually God,” he said.
Mark spoke to the MDJ by phone from the hospital Sunday afternoon. He said he expects to be discharged soon. His 6-year-old son, Joshua Mark, was released a few days earlier
Mark and Joshua were sitting at home late last month when their home collapsed. Mark said Joshua had been sitting in his lap upstairs when they heard a loud boom. The house was ripped apart by an explosion, and Mark found himself suddenly in the garage. He ran back into the flames to pull Joshua out.
“The whole upstairs collapsed,” Mark said. “We fell down. When I got up, I noticed he was missing. … I didn’t see any garage anymore. I saw my body was burned, and I said ‘Where is my son?’ and I heard him crying for God to help him. … With God’s help, I was able to get him out.”
Cobb firefighters arrived on the scene and put out the flames, but the home and nearly all of the family’s possessions were destroyed. The badly burned father and son were rushed to the hospital. The cause of the explosion has not yet been determined.
Joshua’s mother, Charla Mark, was away from home at the time of the incident, according to family members.
Mark, a pastor who organized worship services from his home, said he has not yet been able to talk with the insurance company and is still looking for a temporary place to stay while they figure things out.
The family has set up an online fundraiser to help give the Marks a new start. It can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/hope-from-the-ashes.
