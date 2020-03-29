MARIETTA — As local governments have rolled out new regulations over concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, restaurants and other service-industry businesses that have stayed open are relying on carry-out and delivery to continue paying employees.
House of Lu near Marietta Square is down to a "skeleton crew" in part due to layoffs but also because many of its employees are in lockdown at their homes outside of Cobb, said Johnny Tam, one of the owners. The restaurant is offering takeout and delivery in-house and through Uber Eats.
"It’s been tough, I'm going to be honest with you," Tam said. "This square is a family. It hurts to see they’re closed, they’re not busy. It upsets us."
Tam said the restaurant will stay open as long as possible so that workers can continue to receive their paychecks.
"We’re very fortunate that we have a good following and we’re still operational. We’re still taking in business. Granted it's a lot slower, but the way we look at it, we’re really opening for our family. They have to pay rent and put food on their table," Tam said.
Tam told the MDJ he and his family have worked to support other restaurants on the square, which includes many family-owned businesses like his own.
"(Saturday) was a beautiful sunny day. There should not be a single empty parking space in the square, but it was like a ghost town," he said.
Alexis Kinsey, co-owner of a group of restaurants in Cobb County including Stockyard Burgers and Bones and Taqueria Tsunami, both of which have locations around the square, said sales are not coming close to what they normally would be for the restaurants that are still open. The restaurant group closed about half of its 13 locations and temporarily laid off over 200 employees.
"We’re trying to keep as many people employed as we can right now. I think we’re going to maintain the stores that we currently have for now, at least for another couple weeks," Kinsey said.
Customers are asked to call restaurants directly to make orders. All the group's locations offer to-go and curbside delivery, as well as Uber Eats, and some have DoorDash delivery. Later this week, a drive-thru could be set up at the Taqueria Tsunami in East Cobb, Kinsey said.
Kinsey said she and her husband are trying to keep as many people employed as possible at their restaurant locations.
"This whole situation has been extremely stressful for my entire restaurant family. We’ve been working extremely hard behind the scenes," she said. "It’s been a very draining last couple of weeks."
Some local businesses have learned to navigate operating online in addition to working with fewer employees. Stephan Nelson, owner of candy and soda shop Rocket Fizz, established a website for his store for the first time as he transitioned to curbside pickups and delivery in the Cobb County area every day but Sunday. Right now, Nelson is running a one-man show, as he's effectively closed the store to other employees for their health and safety, he said.
"We are doing our best to survive during these troubled times, and we are confident that Rocket Fizz and the Marietta Square will come back as strong as ever. But it is nerve-wracking and stressful not knowing when things will start to return to normal," Nelson said. "We love our Rocket Fizz customers and we love our neighborhood in Marietta. We can’t wait to see our customers back in the store, but until then, we are happy to be able to bring a little bit of fun and escape to them as they remain safely at home."
The store offers most of its candy and soda for sale online, but the most popular orders are mystery bags, specifically a "quarantine survival kit" bag with a surprise assortment of nostalgic soda and candy, Stephan said.
"'Ping, ping, ping,' people were sending it to their neighbor and sharing on Facebook, and then the next neighbor would send one. I’m seeing people that I delivered a bag to are now ordering a bag, paying it forward," he said. "It’s been a lot of fun for me, because I’m the one doing all the deliveries, I get to see the surprise when they get it."
