Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year and that means crowds. This Friday, skip the hustle and bustle of retailers and shop local on the Marietta Square. GO!
“Not every city or community has such a thriving central Square or center that is easily accessible, quaint and provides such a variety of available shopping, eating and activity apart from the usual holiday chaos,” said Marietta resident Julianne McClure. She is married to Boozer McClure and they have two grown children. Boozer owns Square Threads, a men’s clothing shop on the Square.
The Marietta Square offers a variety of shopping experiences.
“Shopping on the Square for Black Friday is a good choice because you have many different options in one area that provide unique merchandise with personalized service and special sales in many cases,” McClure said.
“TheSquare covers the gamut for shopping needs with clothing (women, men, teens, children), jewelry, home accessories, culinary and specialty food items, candy, pet goods, toys and other novelty stores. There are even several art galleries with great gift options. You definitely will not find this at the mall. Many shops provide free gift wrapping and special customer service,” she added.
Shopping the Square is a personal experience. “One the most positive aspects of shopping on the Square with smaller businesses, especially during the holidays, is the personal experience and special touches you receive,” McClure said.
Shopping the Square contributes to the community.
“Supporting our local merchants contributes to their growth and success, which in turn causes the Square and our city to grow and thrive. More importantly, it reinforces community, which is such an important part of what makes Marietta special. Local merchants need our support to sustain business and grow to provide even better service and goods for the community and its visitors,” McClure said.
After browsing and buying, rest your feet at a local establishment.
“Not only does the Square offer great shopping opportunity, it also gives wonderful choices for dining,” she explained. “There are many restaurants to choose from, as well as tea and coffee shops. You can shop and enjoy a delicious meal without ever having to leave the area. All these eateries and shops sell gift cards too, so you can check that off your list as well. There is something for everyone. Additionally, the park on the Square is a beautiful spot in which to stop and take a break or let children play. The Square makes shopping an enjoyable experience not a chore.”
Enjoy free 2-hour parking on the street and two large parking decks at the Square while you shop on Friday.
