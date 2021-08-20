It was time to leave; we should have stayed. It was in vain; it was a success. Local veterans who have served in Afghanistan have a range of opinions regarding the Taliban’s swift takeover of the country.
By and large, however, they agreed: It didn’t have to be this way.
“I’ve watched enough of it for it to p*** me off. Let's put it that way,” said Jon Stainbrook, a Gwinnett resident and retired personnel services NCO who now works at the Clay National Guard Center at Dobbins Air Reserve Base. “If you didn't see this coming, then you weren't looking.”
Images of Afghans clinging to American aircraft as they take off from army bases and of the Taliban parading around with American weapons, much of which has been left behind in the hasty withdrawal, have frustrated veterans living and working in Cobb County who had served there.
The United States invaded Afghanistan in the wake of 9/11, with the goal of denying al-Qaida a safe haven. Eventually, the purpose of U.S. presence in the country morphed. We were to rebuild the Afghan state and army in hopes the terrorists would not find another foothold in the country.
Former President Donald Trump committed to U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan last year, setting a May 2021 deadline. On April 13 this year, his successor, Joe Biden, committed to full withdrawal by Sept. 11 and later moved the deadline up to Aug. 31.
While few had faith in Afghanistan’s military, even fewer foresaw the speed with which the Taliban would retake the country.
“I’m not really surprised at how Afghanistan went out,” said Shawn Cyr, who has been deployed four times, twice by the Navy, twice by the Army. His final deployment, early last decade, was in Afghanistan.
“I mean, (it was) a little surprising, because you kind of hold on to the hope, (that) maybe what we did mattered, and (Afghan security forces) are going to step up and do something. But in the back of your mind, you know they're not. It happened a lot faster than I thought it would. I thought we would have at least pulled all the way out before (the Taliban) did their move.”
In Afghanistan, he helped to train Afghan soldiers and police, and came away with a dim view of both.
“They’re lazy, corrupt,” he said. Despite the looming threat, security forces he worked with could hardly be bothered to suit up, let alone take their training seriously.
“We found out that the officer level is so corrupt, it's not even funny,” he said. “For 20 bucks, they’ll stab you in the back.”
Biden had a similar message during a speech he gave earlier this week.
“American troops cannot and should not be fighting in a war and dying in a war that Afghan forces are not willing to fight for themselves,” he said. “How many more generations of America’s daughters and sons would you have me send to fight Afghanistan’s civil war when Afghan troops will not? How many more lives, American lives, is it worth, how many endless rows of headstones at Arlington National Cemetery?”
Stainbrook had a different take on Afghan security.
“That’s just wrong,” he said. “I'm not going to say that there aren't cowards among that bunch. But there are some very brave individuals that helped us throughout the years.”
There was one on his base who had earned the nickname “Rambo.”
“The dude snatched a suicide bomber out of a car. So don’t tell me that they’re not brave enough to fight for themselves,” Stainbrook said. “He even got an autographed picture from Sylvester Stallone that said, ‘You’re the real Rambo.’”
Chris Moisan, a Cobb native currently living in Dallas, enlisted after realizing college wasn’t for him. He joined the Marines, and in 2008, he was deployed to Helmand Province in Afghanistan.
He said there would be some lasting benefit from American occupation of the country such as infrastructure projects that brought electricity to rural areas or that alleviated flooding in areas that often received heavy rain.
But he wasn’t surprised by how quickly the country fell.
“The Taliban, they're organized, they know what they're doing,” he said. “And I think that the way that everybody pulled out overnight, basically, I think that that had a large impact on the way that everything happened so quickly.
“As much as they have been trained, and they might want to do the right thing and stand up and fight, I don't care who you are — if you think … somebody's got your back in a fight, and you turn around and they're not there, it's going to have a psychological impact on you.”
Veterans who spoke to the MDJ also warned of the psychological impact among their own ranks.
Ed Bruce, a Cherokee County resident, member of the American Legion of Marietta and retired Air Force air traffic controller, said some might wonder whether it had all been in vain. It was not, he insisted.
The original goal was to prevent another terrorist attack on American soil, he said. By that measure, we have clearly succeeded.
And ultimately, he didn't want the conflict's messy end to stain the reputation of the American military, as past wars, like Vietnam had.
"The American military, you know, we do our job," he said. "Whatever orders are pushed out to us, that's what we do. When they say, 'Go,' we go. ... The people that sacrificed their lives over there and stuff like that, you want to honor those people."
He encouraged veterans scarred by their service to reach out to local groups like the VFW or American Legion for help.
Execution of the withdrawal aside, Cyr said it was time to leave. Stainbrook, on the other hand, said the U.S. should have stayed until the job was done.
“I don't know that we should have ever completely left," he said. "I mean, we still have troops in Germany. We still have troops in Korea.”
He also lamented the fate of the Afghans who had served along side them.
“We left the people that were helping us over there, knowing that, you know, that the Taliban does not react well to that,” Stainbrook said. Interpreters, linguists, even people selling American soldiers CDs on the street would all be considered “collaborators” by the Taliban.
And Taliban rule would be harsh.
“What about the little girl that wants to go to school (who) wants to be an engineer? You know, what about the little boy that decided that ... he wants to do something other than be a Taliban fighter?” he said. “Or, you know, the rights of somebody that decides that they're homosexual. You know, all those things go out the window, the minute the Taliban rule back into control.”
Mike Register, assistant chief at the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, spent 23 years in the U.S. Army as a special forces engineer and special forces medic. His service took him twice to Afghanistan, first from 2002 to 2003 and again from 2007 to 2008.
"You have to feel sorry for (Afghans)," he said. "To see the pictures that have been on the news the past few days of them trying to get to aircraft and trying to get out because they helped the coalition forces and they’re afraid for themselves and their families … It’s really heartbreaking."
Register said he wishes the U.S. could have found a better solution to its withdrawal.
"And when I say 'better solution,' don’t get me wrong, I’m not saying we should stay there forever," he said. "But what I am saying is, I wish we would have left in a more stable position that it appears in now for people that wanted a better life."
For all the talk that Afghan soldiers couldn’t or wouldn’t shape up, Moisan saw a glimmer of hope, however faint.
“I am actually encouraged to see now, there are Afghan citizens that are starting to push back and stand up for their country,” he said. “And that's kind of reassuring. And I think you're kind of starting to see more and more of that … I saw the other day, there were some women that were … protesting not being able to work anymore. That was something that would not have happened before.”
Register said he had mixed feelings about the withdrawal.
“Was it all for nothing? What did we accomplish there? Is it going to turn back into a haven for terrorists like al-Qaida organizations?” he wondered aloud. “I don’t know. That’s above my pay grade, but as a service member who served there, it makes you wonder. “
Wade Lnenicka, commander of American Legion post 160 in Smyrna, served stateside during the Vietnam War. He said the events of the past week reminded him of the fall of Saigon. He said he saw in recent events “the same kind of chaos” and “the same kind of panic and fear.”
“Afghanistan veterans have the same question that Vietnam veterans have: what was it for? A guy smarter than me of my generation told me once, 'Vietnam was a battle that we lost in a cold war that we won,’” Lnenicka said. “And Afghanistan may be similar in terms of a global war on terror."
