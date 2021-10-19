MARIETTA — Commissioner Monique Sheffield began what would be the final hearing on North Point Ministries’ megachurch and mixed-use complex in east Cobb with an invocation.
“I also hope that it is not sacrilege to pray to the stork gods to deliver a baby today,” Sheffield said.
The Board of Commissioners would indeed deliver, approving the complex at Johnson Ferry and Shallowford roads — among the most divisive the Board has considered this year — in a 3-1 vote. Commissioners Jerica Richardson, Monique Sheffield, and JoAnn Birrell voted to approve; west Cobb’s Keli Gambrill voted against. Chairwoman Lisa Cupid recused herself from the case, citing her family’s affiliation with a North Point church in Atlanta.
Some 150 residents packed into 100 Cherokee Street to attend the hearing; 95 of those were opposed, with 54 more in support. The latter group would applaud Kevin Moore, North Point’s attorney, as he wrapped up his pitch.
Moore billed the latest version of the plan as the successful result of nearly a year of compromise and negotiation, noting the site plan was now in its 22nd iteration. The plan presented Tuesday restored access to Waterfront Drive from Johnson Ferry Road, at the request of Cobb’s Department of Transportation.
North Point will now move ahead with construction of a 125,000 square foot church, as third-party developer Ashwood will build up to 95 single-family houses and townhomes, along with a handful of commercial units.
“If everybody gets 80% of what they want, it’s a great plan. It’s a great compromise,” Moore said.
That rosy outlook was not shared by the opposition.
“Frankly, I’m at a loss for words,” said Ruth Michels, a leading opponent of the proposal. Michels chastised North Point for submitting the latest plan as late as last week, and questioned whether any other applicant would have been granted so many opportunities to revise their plan, were they not a church.
North Point's supporters were jubilant at the decision, letting out celebratory whoops from outside the meeting room.
"It feels so relieving," said Jamey Dickens, pastor of North Point’s East Cobb Church. "I know obviously the opponents, they're disappointed, but I think everyone's glad. I mean, this process has just been so long. It's just dragged on and on, but we're very, very, very grateful."
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
