The memorial service for former U.S. Senator and longtime Cobb County resident Johnny Isakson will be Jan. 6, at 2 p.m. at Atlanta’s Peachtree Road United Methodist Church.
Isakson died this week at 76 after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Details regarding his memorial were announced Friday by the Isakson Initiative, a nonprofit named for the senator and devoted to funding research on Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, and other neurological diseases.
“To protect the beloved family and friends of Senator Isakson, it is requested that all attendees be vaccinated and wear masks for this service,” the news release announcing his service read. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested contributions to The Isakson Initiative, which can be made online, at isaksoninitiative.com, or mailed to P.O. Box 250116, Atlanta, Georgia 30325.
“The tributes to Johnny have meant so much to our family, and we thank everyone who has been sending their thoughts and saying prayers,” Isakson wife, Dianne Isakson, said in the news release. “Johnny touched so many lives, and we look forward to this opportunity to celebrate his life with family and friends, while carrying on his work with The Isakson Initiative.”
Isakson held the distinction of being the only Georgian ever to have been elected to the Georgia House, Georgia Senate, U.S. House and U.S. Senate. In 2016, he also became the first Georgia Republican ever to be elected to a third term in the U.S. Senate.
Respected across the political aisle, tributes to Isakson, a Republican, poured in after his death from Democrats and Republicans alike, including President Joe Biden and Senator Mitch McConnell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.