U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., was hospitalized Tuesday night after falling in his Washington apartment.
According to his spokesperson, Amanda Maddox, the east Cobb County resident suffered four fractured ribs.
“He is in pain, but resting and doing well,” Maddox said in a statement. She said the 74-year-old Isakson is “looking forward to fully recovering and getting back to work for Georgians.”
God love him. He works MIGHTY hard on behalf of veterans, too. Prayers for Senator Isakson. [ohmy]
