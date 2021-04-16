After more than 13 months of being closed for public events, the Strand Theatre’s general manager is done making predictions.
“One thing I have learned during this time is not to try to figure out what's going to happen,” Andy Gaines said.
And he doesn’t expect the loosening of COVID-19 restrictions by Gov. Brian Kemp earlier this month to change that overnight. The latest executive order, which took effect on April 8, ends the statewide ban on large gatherings and reduces many of the social distancing requirements for restaurants and venues.
Despite an end to the gatherings ban, Gaines said there’s a long way to go before Marietta’s historic venue returns to anything resembling normal operations.
“I don't want to put a date on anything, because we don't know what's going to happen,” he said. The Strand’s board is still actively reviewing Kemp’s order and coordinating with local public health officials to determine which guidelines are most appropriate for their business.
“Now, one says three feet (of distancing) if you’re a movie theater, one says six feet if you’re a live performance venue,” he said. “We're going to stick with the more restrictive (guidelines) in that fashion, until we feel comfortable changing it.”
Across Cobb, venue operators shared a similar message—while they’re glad to have the opportunity to ramp up operations, they’re wary of rushing back to full capacity.
“You have to really drill down to discern which sections really apply to what we do,” said Michele Swann, general manager of the Cobb-Marietta Coliseum and Exhibit Hall Authority, which oversees the Cobb Galleria Centre and Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre.
Throughout its 41 events since last July, Swann says the Galleria has been stringent about its health and safety protocols, and has heavily promoted those efforts to try to boost confidence from clients and patrons.
The Coca-Cola Roxy, owned and operated by Live Nation, started holding socially-distanced, limited capacity concerts in October.
“Coca-Cola Roxy was the very first Live Nation venue in the country to reopen for live music,” Karen Abernathy, marketing director for The Battery Atlanta, said this week. “They were the test for the entire Live Nation company … and hopefully we’ll get back to the big shows later this year.”
Over at the Performing Arts Centre, things are moving a bit more slowly. Swann and her team have set a rough goal to resume indoor, in-person events in the fall, but that remains an ever-moving target.
“We could open up our doors tomorrow,” Swann said. “But is there anybody that is touring, that we would book in our space right now? Probably not.”
Aside from the disadvantage of being an indoor operation, another complicating factor is the sheer number of people it takes to put on a large-scale musical or theatrical production.
“Ballet dancers belong to a union, musicians belong to a union, then you've got stage hands. So you've got a lot of different layers of approval that have to all come together, not to exclude the artists themselves,” Swann said.
In the meantime, the Performing Arts Centre is playing host to the Atlanta Opera’s outdoor productions of Carmen and The Threepenny Opera, held under a large, open-sided circus tent.
Tom Rowland, the Performing Arts Centre's marketing director, said the venue’s reputation among performers as a top-notch facility for its size should ensure a steady stream of artists as the venue reopens.
While many operators said they’re still taking things one day at a time, Raul Thomas—owner of Marietta’s New Theater in the Square—is feeling more confident than ever.
“We are going to open up, hell or high water, June 4,” Thomas said. He believes increasing vaccination rates and a hunger for live entertainment will allow the theater to ride a wave of demand through the summer.
“We’re going to open up with Motown Motor City Revue. Instead of doing multiple shows, as we've done in the past, we're going to run that for three months,” Thomas added. “The idea is if we get restricted, or we get pushed back … we don't take the hit as hard as we've been taking it.”
Ideally, Thomas wants to have at least 75% capacity, but he’s not about to cut corners on his safety protocols either.
“It's all about gaining the confidence of the client, being able to make sure that they feel comfortable,” he said.
Residents who may be skittish about sharing an enclosed space can still look forward to the return of the Glover Park Concert Series, which is currently set to return in May.
Marietta Parks Director Rich Buss said as long as more restrictive measures are not reimposed, the city will begin taking reservations for a reduced number of tables on May 3. His department is working to acquire hand washing and sanitizing stations to ensure a safe environment. Other questions, like whether a dance floor will be available, are still under consideration.
“We’re still talking through as we move towards the end of May,” Buss said. “But I think we'll have a good plan in place and take as many—as the order says—'practicable measures as possible.’”
