EDITOR'S NOTE: Cobb Community Foundation recently celebrated a nationwide spotlight on what they described as the increasingly important role community foundations play in addressing the issues facing local communities. Here is one of their stories (Part 4 of a 5-part series):
Cobb Community Foundation’s reach is far — all the way to Syracuse, New York!
A conversation between friends here in Atlanta was the main catalyst for two charitable funds being opened recently with the Central New York Community Foundation. Shari Martin, President & CEO of Cobb Community Foundation and her friend, Pam Hubby, were playing catch up and their talk turned to Pam’s then 96 year old mother, Ursula. Pam shared with Shari her mother’s love of music, education and the years she spent helping others in times of need. Shari talked about the role of a community foundation and how they could continue to help Ursula support her most cherished causes.
In February of this year, after Ursula’s passing at 97, nearly $100,000 was gifted to the Central New York Community Foundation through her will in the form of two funds. The Ursula T. Hubby Fund for the Arts will provide annual support to the Carrie Lazarus Fund for Extraordinary Talent. Her second fund, the Ursula T. Hubby Fund, will support annual responsive grant making for disaster relief as well as medical research and support for those suffering from cancer or dementia-related diseases.
A simple conversation can spark change in communities everywhere.
Founded by a group of Cobb business leaders who recognized the community’s need for a vehicle to invest in its future in late 1993, Cobb Community Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization that is passionate about inspiring charitable giving, building resources for the future and connecting donors who care with causes that matter. To learn more, email CCFTeam@cobbfoundation.org or visit www.cobbfoundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.